Update: Days Gone Sales Numbers Might Be Lower Than 8 Million After Director Reveals Source Was Site That Tracks Trophies

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Days Gone director Jeff Ross says that the game outsold Ghost of Tsushima, but that it was still treated like a disappointment by studio management. This week, Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch announced on Twitter that, since its launch in July 2020, the game has now officially sold over 8 million copies. That accomplishment comes just months after the release of the game's Director's Cut. Konami has announced the launch of an NFT collection to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Castlevania. The "KONAMI MEMORIAL NFT" collection features 14 unique artworks from the Castlevania series in celebration of the iconic franchise's 35th anniversary, though it actually comes a few months on from the milestone date in September. The complete collection will be available for the worldwide auction on OpenSea (a popular online marketplace for NFTs) from January 12. In perhaps one of the more absurd stories to kick off 2022, the Pope has just watched a circus perform, set to music from Undertale. As spotted by fans on Twitter (and reported by The Gamer), the Pope appears to have started the new year the right way by watching a group of circus performers put on a display to the sound of Undertale's 'Megalovania'. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO