Update: Days Gone Sales Numbers Might Be Lower Than 8 Million After Director Reveals Source Was Site That Tracks Trophies

By Wesley LeBlanc
Game Informer Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Game Informer reported that Days Gone director Jeff Ross said Bend Studio's latest game sold more than Ghost of Tsushima, which recently hit a milestone after selling 8 million copies. However, in a recent livestream with former God of War and Twisted Metal director David Jaffe, Ross revealed that his...

