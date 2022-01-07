ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

MU330 charity tribute LP released ft. Flying Raccoon Suit, The Fad’s Jimmy Doyle, Abruptors, more

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor over 30 years, MU330 have maintained their status as one of the best American ska-punk bands around. Having formed in 1988, they released arguably their best album in 2002 (Ultra Panic), and though they haven't put out a new album since then, they've dropped some great tracks along the way,...

www.brooklynvegan.com

soultracks.com

We mourn the passing of singer and guitarist supreme, Nick Colionne

(January 1, 2022) He has been an artist’s artist, and one of the most revered musician of the past two decades. Tonight we say a sad goodbye to guitarist and vocalist Nick Colionne, who reportedly died in his sleep early this morning. The Chicago native began playing guitar as...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Cy Dune (Seth from Akron/Family) preps new album — listen to “Against Face”

Cy Dune, the bluesy, garage punk solo project of Akron/Family's Seth Olinsky, will release a new album, Against Face, on March 3 via Lightning Studios. We've got the premiere of the record's blistering title track. Seth describes "Against Face" as a “a sort of ranty, self aware sincerest jab at...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Sondre Lerche announces double LP ‘Avatars of Love’ (stream 2 tracks)

Sondre Lerche has announced Avatars of Love, a new double album that will be out April 1 via PLZ / InGrooves. The album was recorded during pandemic lockdown in Norway and features appearances by CHAI, Felicia Douglass (Dirty Projectors), Mary Lattimore, Rodrigo Alarcon, Ana Müller and more. “This is without a doubt the biggest, boldest, most complex thing I’ve ever done,” Lerche says. “At the same time, it was also the easiest, most natural, and most liberating. As an artist, it’s the kind of project you always dream about.”
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Motion City Soundtrack postpone entire ‘Commit This to Memory’ tour due to COVID

Motion City Soundtrack were just about to begin an anniversary tour for Commit This to Memory when they were forced to postpone the first few dates, and now the entire tour has been cancelled after COVID hit the band's touring family. "We took every precaution that we could before, during, and even as we have been stuck in a holding pattern in sunny Chicago since this tour (almost) got started about a week ago," the band wrote. Their full statement reads:
CHICAGO, IL
brooklynvegan.com

Circa Survive postpone first half of ‘Blue Sky Noise’ tour with Tigers Jaw & Soul Glo

As the recent COVID surge continues to wreak havoc on the live music industry, Circa Survive have postponed the first half of their Blue Sky Noise anniversary tour with Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo. All dates between January 7 and February 5 (including NJ's Starland Ballroom on 1/7) are postponed, and the band is currently working on moving them to the summer. As of now, the tour begins on February 6 in Ft. Lauderdale.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Vein.fm announce new LP ft. Geoff Rickly & more, share “The Killing Womb”

After much teasing and anticipation, Vein.fm (fka Vein) have finally announced their sophomore album, This World Is Going To Ruin You, due March 4 via Closed Casket Activities/Nuclear Blast (pre-order). They worked once again with producer Will Putney, who also helmed their 2018 debut LP Errorzone, and the album features contributions from Geoff Rickly (Thursday), Jeff Smith (Jeromes Dream), and BONES. The first single is "The Killing Womb," which finds Vein.fm's concoction of metalcore, industrial, nu metal, and more sounding as intense as ever. It's a very promising first taste and you can hear it below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Tour news: Mdou Moctar, Reigning Sound, Traitors / Wristmeetrazor, Reptaliens, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. Mdou Moctar have added more dates to their 2022 tour, including stops in Providence, Charlottesville, Woodstock (Colony on 3/21), DC and more, with dates wrapping up at Knoxville's Big Ears festival. They've also got dates with Parquet Courts. Head here for their full tour schedule.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Parliament-Funkadelic cofounder Calvin Simon, dead at 79

Calvin Simon, a founding member and vocalist/percussionist of Parliament-Funkadelic, died on Thursday at age 79. Via Pitchfork, the news came via P-Funk members Bootsy Collins and George Clinton. "Rest in peace to my P-Funk brother Mr. Calvin Simon, longtime Parliament-Funkadelic vocalist," wrote Clinton on Facebook. "Fly on Calvin!” Collins wrote on Instagram: "We lost another Original member of Parliament/Funkadelic. A friend, bandmate & a cool classic guy."
BECKLEY, WV
brooklynvegan.com

Tour news: Tool, Machine Girl, The Mavericks, and more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. Tool's tour begins tonight (1/10) in Eugene, OR and includes stops in the NYC-area (UBS Arena on 2/23 and Prudential Center on 2/26), Boston, Philly, DC, San Francisco, Anaheim, Detroit, Chicago, London, Paris, Berlin and more. In anticipation, the band live-streamed a career-spanning rehearsal set and you can watch that below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Holodrum (mems Yard Act, Hookworms, more) announce debut LP, share “Free Advice”

Holodrum are a dance-oriented new group that features members of indie bands from Leeds you might know, including Yard Act, Hookworms, Virginia Wing, Drahla, Cowtown and more. The seven-piece unit are: Emily Garner (vocals), Matthew Benn (synth/bass/production), Jonathan Nash (drums), Jonathan Wilkinson (guitar), Sam Shjipstone (guitar/vocals), Christopher Duffin (sax/synth) and Steve Nuttall (percussion). “When it comes to doing music most bands fall between two extremes of doing it for some goal or as an end to itself,” says Shjipstone, who also plays in Yard Act. “I think Holodrum is about the joy and complexity of living, and I just hope to god everyone gets to have a good time doing it.”
ROCK MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
brooklynvegan.com

Kill Lincoln, The Best of the Worst & Eichlers announce East Coast shows

DC ska-punks Kill Lincoln released one of our favorite punk albums of 2020 with Can't Complain, and stayed busy in 2021 with a split with Less Than Jake, a Bouncing Souls cover for Bad Time Records' Fest comp, and another new song for bad Time's The Shape of Ska Punk To Come: Volume 2. They've also already got 2022 plans, including a run of shows in May with The Slackers and We are The Union, and two March shows with NJ ska-core band The Best of the Worst and California hyperska artist Eichlers.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Ride’s Andy Bell announces new solo album, shares “Something Like Love”

Ride's Andy Bell will release his second solo album, Flicker, on February 11 via Sonic Cathedral. It's an 18-track double album that stems from songs he'd started at his former Beadie Eye bandmate Gem Archer's studio well before the pandemic. Bell says in some ways it represents a bit of artistic time travel, from the album art which features an outtake from the photo sessions for Ride's 1990 album Nowhere to the songs, some of which date back to the '80s.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Cave In discuss upcoming album ‘Heavy Pendulum': “It felt like Caleb was still with us”

Cave In's 2019 album Final Transmission was the band's final album with late bassist/vocalist Caleb Scofield, but not their final album ever. They've signed to Relapse, and they're set to release a new album this year. In the February 2022 issue of Decibel, the band revealed that the new album is called Heavy Pendulum and due in April/May via Relapse. It's their first with Nate Newton (Converge, Old Man Gloom, Doomriders) in the band, and his Converge bandmate Kurt Ballou produced it. "In a way, [making Heavy Pendulum] felt like Caleb was still with us," Stephen Brodsky told Decibel. "In 2017, he had ideas for writing another album and recording in a proper studio. Final Transmission [was] Cave In attempting to achieve Caleb's vision before he died, and Heavy Pendulum is the sound of us fulfilling it. The song 'New Reality' is about him, and also features one of his riffs; the lyrics to the song 'Amaranthine' are mostly his. There were many points where we considered how Caleb might approach something, and with all that, I think his spirit is very much alive on this album."
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Budgie frontman Burke Shelley dies at 71

Burke Shelley, founder and frontman of pioneering hard rock/proto-metal band Budgie, has died at age 71. His daughter Ela Shelley broke the news, writing, "It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my father, John Burke Shelley. He passed away this evening in his sleep at Heath Hospital in Cardiff, his birth town. He was 71 years old. Please respect the family during this time. With love, His four children: Ela, Osian, Dimitri and Nathaniel." No cause of death has been given at this time.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

The Smile (Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood & Tom Skinner) share 1st single, playing & streaming shows

The Smile, the project of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner, gave their debut performance in May of 2021 on the Glastonbury livestream festival, and now they're releasing their first single. "You Will Never Work in Television Again," which was produced by Nigel Godrich, is taut and noisy, giving Radiohead's dense sound a more stripped back, urgent feel. It was one of the songs they performed during their May debut, and it's now accompanied by a lyric video directed by Duncan Loudon, which you can watch below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

The Body prep LP w/ OAA, share song ft. Full of Hell’s Dylan Walker, announce tour

Experimental duo The Body and electronic producer OAA (aka AJ Wilson) have announced a collaborative album, Enemy of Love, due February 18 via Thrill Jockey (pre-order). The first single is the desolate, apocalyptic "Barren of Joy," which features guest vocals from Full of Hell's Dylan Walker. Listen below. The Body...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Young Prisms announce first album in a decade, share “Honeydew”

San Francisco shoegazers Young Prisms reactivated last year after nearly a decade away and they've now just announced Drifter, their first album since 2012's In Between. The album was produced by Shaun Durkan of Weekend and will be out March 25 via Fire Talk. The album contains last year's "Yourside"...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

