New Deal, TX

Prisoner bus crashes near New Deal, TDJC said 12 inmates on board

By Caitlyn Rooney
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — A bus crashed in Lubbock County while transporting inmates for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday morning, officials said.

Authorities responded just after 11:00 a.m. Friday to Interstate 27 and East County Road 5700.

The bus was hit by another driver and no injuries have been reported, officials with TDCJ said.

Authorities said 12 inmates and staff were on the bus at the time. Inmates and staff were taken to a new vehicle and would be evaluated by medical staff, according to TDCJ.

When asked if any inmates escaped, Captain Joe Gilliam with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said there was never a threat to the public.

The following is a statement from Texas Department of Criminal Justice :

The TDCJ is still gathering information regarding the accident.  Preliminary information indicates the bus was struck by another driver in New Deal, Texas.  There were 12 inmates and staff on board.  Based on the initial assessment, there are no injuries.  The bus is reported to be drivable; however, the inmates and staff will be transported to a nearby unit in a replacement vehicle, where they will be further evaluated by medical staff.

Karen Hall, Deputy Chief of Staff
