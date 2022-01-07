Hospitals Are Rationing COVID Pills, Infusions as Cases Rise

WESTERLY — Due to concern regarding increasing community spread of COVID-19, Yale New Haven Health, the owner of Westerly Hospital, has announced extremely limited visitor access to patients at the hospital and its outpatient facilities. The policy change went into effect on Thursday. The new policy, which the hospital...
CARTERET COUNTY — Falling in line with state and nationwide trends, Carteret County is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the omicron variant of the coronavirus causes another wave of infections. The Carteret County Health Department reported 207 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 148...
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is once again urging hospitals to delay non-emergency surgeries and other procedures as COVID-19 cases including hospitalizations rise. ICU bed capacity has decreased in recent weeks as the much-more transmittable omicron variant spreads, leading to a spike in cases. “We are preparing...
Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
The first person in US to receive a COVID-19 vaccine said healthcare workers are "tired." New York nurse Sandra Lindsay made the remarks on the one-year anniversary of her shot. Lindsay said more must be done to get people vaccinated as new variants like Omicron emerge.
COPENHAGEN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine is up to four times more likely to cause inflammation of the heart muscle, a very rare side effect, than its rival vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), , according to a Danish study published in the British Medical Journal late on Thursday.
It’s important to get the PCR test to know what variant you have in order to know the proper treatment ... That’s the best way to tailor treatment. The data is there, and if you know what variant is present, you know the best course of action.”. Since...
The COVID-19 pandemic is now nearly two years old, and there's still no end in sight.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says there are two key signs to look for down the line that are key indicators when the time comes that it does finally wind down.The …
Epicenter, a Stockholm-based business, has developed a microchip implant to carry a COVID-19 vaccine tracker or passport. In relation to this, the size of the said implant has similarities to a rice grain and can be used for up to 40 years. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker. Any device...
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?. A couple of factors are at play, starting with the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant. Omicron is more likely to infect people, even if it doesn’t make them very sick, and its surge coincided with the holiday travel season in many places.
PERSONAL hygiene is extremely important - especially when it comes to protecting ourselves from viruses. As coronavirus cases continue to spread, with the Omicron variant now standing it's ground, it's likely you're on high alert for the slightest cough or sniffle. Colleagues, relatives and friends are commonly complaining of a...
**For related coverage, watch below. HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WJW/AP) — A Texas man is reportedly believed to be the first in the U.S. to die from the omicron variant of COVID-19. Harris County Public Health announced Monday the man was between the ages of 50 and 60. The man was unvaccinated and had been infected […]
SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned. The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.
A rise in COVID-19 and flu cases in both Kansas and Missouri continue to strain health care systems and now doctors are reporting cases of patients battling COVID-19 and influenza at the same time; an occurrence being dubbed flurona.
