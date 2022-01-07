8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

It warms my heart to introduce you to a wonderful family, Bryant and Ali Mota. I’ve known Ali since she was eight years old, her mother is one of my best friends. I watched Ali’s single mom raise her. Ali flourished, excelling at everything she did. She finished high school with honors, worked full time at a bank while putting herself through college, met the love of her life, Bryant, had a little boy Jacob, married and graduated top of her class. Always the high achiever. Ali and Bryant eventually moved to SCV. Ali was offered a finance position at Sunkist Growers. While working she decided to further her education and now has her masters in accounting. Understanding they wanted more children, they knew they needed to move out of their one bedroom apartment into a bigger home of their own. Once they had enough savings for a down payment guess who they called? Me! Ali and Bryant found their “perfect” condo, they’ve been there almost three years. The day their offer was accepted Ali told me she was pregnant with Ryan, a brother for Jacob. I’ve been to their wedding in Cancun, birthday parties, recently Ryan’s baptism and always a part of their lives. Every so often Ali will call and tell me how much they love their home and always letting me know the equity they’ve made. I remind Ali of my definition of rich. “Making money while you sleep!” Because of their disciplined work ethic they are living the American Dream. When I think of their story and how I’ve been such a big part of it, it warms my heart. Helping families find their home, a safe place to come home to, a place where they’ll create memories and stories to tell, babies first steps, birthday parties, holiday gatherings, friendships and memories that are their story is priceless. I am honored to have helped the Mota’s and so many families. This is my passion. If you’re thinking of buying, selling or just want some advice, feel free to call me. I’d love your story to be part of my story give me a call at 661-645-1334.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO