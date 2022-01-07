ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

By Pia Peterson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the first week of the year, and it already feels like it's been a month. For the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, the Bronx Documentary Center has an exhibition...

17 Of Our Best Photo Stories From 2021

Photography is magical for a lot of reasons, but one thing it does particularly well is open doors to worlds, people, and places that you otherwise may not see. Through photos, we got to travel to space, take in sumo wrestling in Japan, check out the coast of the Chesapeake Bay, and visit strip clubs in Houston, all in one year. Also: There's some great time-traveling back to the early aughts on this list.
The Phoblographer

Community Is Important and These Photo Stories Prove It

Community is important. There’s the photography community and countless others too. Some photographers like to travel far and wide to focus their lenses on different communities from around the world. Others prefer to stay closer to home and document stories happening locally. Either way, documenting communities is important in the photography world, and it’s something we’re going to look at in the piece.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Our world in photos: December 29

VENEZUELA — Holy Innocents Day: A man dressed as a “bolero” stuck out his tongue during celebrations marking Holy Innocents Day which commemorated King Herod's infanticide of baby boys in Bethlehem after the birth of Jesus according to the Gospel of Matthew, in Caucagua, on Tuesday. Residents celebrated a variation of the feast day by wearing old clothes, painting their faces black and tongues red. The more than 200-year-old tradition is a day of song, dance, and pranks. Photo: Matias Delacroix/AP.
A Year After Jan. 6, An Exhibit Tries To Unravel What Happened That Day

Like most people on Jan. 6, 2021, I was glued to my screen. I watched as the news of the riots at the Capitol played out on Twitter, on TV, in my group chats, and in my work Slack. The last year has been about understanding how the destructive event happened, why, and what happens next.
These Photos Of America’s Best Diners Are Americana Without The Nostalgia

Leah Frances is a photographer behind a popular Instagram account, American Squares, and the author of a book with the same name. “I couldn’t believe that name wasn’t taken,” she told us from her home outside Easton, Pennsylvania. Frances got started on Tumblr in 2013, after seeing some photographs by Stephen Shore when she worked at the Wall Street Journal.
HuffingtonPost

The Stories Behind The Viral Photos From The Capitol Riot

We all know the images from Jan. 6: a mob of angry Donald Trump supporters shattering the windows of the U.S. Capitol, fighting police officers and taking over lawmakers’ offices. But there were also the pictures that showed the other side, of what it was like for the people...
santaclaritamagazine.com

Your Story is My Story

It warms my heart to introduce you to a wonderful family, Bryant and Ali Mota. I’ve known Ali since she was eight years old, her mother is one of my best friends. I watched Ali’s single mom raise her. Ali flourished, excelling at everything she did. She finished high school with honors, worked full time at a bank while putting herself through college, met the love of her life, Bryant, had a little boy Jacob, married and graduated top of her class. Always the high achiever. Ali and Bryant eventually moved to SCV. Ali was offered a finance position at Sunkist Growers. While working she decided to further her education and now has her masters in accounting. Understanding they wanted more children, they knew they needed to move out of their one bedroom apartment into a bigger home of their own. Once they had enough savings for a down payment guess who they called? Me! Ali and Bryant found their “perfect” condo, they’ve been there almost three years. The day their offer was accepted Ali told me she was pregnant with Ryan, a brother for Jacob. I’ve been to their wedding in Cancun, birthday parties, recently Ryan’s baptism and always a part of their lives. Every so often Ali will call and tell me how much they love their home and always letting me know the equity they’ve made. I remind Ali of my definition of rich. “Making money while you sleep!” Because of their disciplined work ethic they are living the American Dream. When I think of their story and how I’ve been such a big part of it, it warms my heart. Helping families find their home, a safe place to come home to, a place where they’ll create memories and stories to tell, babies first steps, birthday parties, holiday gatherings, friendships and memories that are their story is priceless. I am honored to have helped the Mota’s and so many families. This is my passion. If you’re thinking of buying, selling or just want some advice, feel free to call me. I’d love your story to be part of my story give me a call at 661-645-1334.
cameralabs.com

First 10000 photos are your worst

The renowned photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson famously said ‘Your first 10,000 photos are your worst’. I’ve always taken this quote as simply meaning practice makes perfect, but after recently opening a box with my first ten year’s worth of photo prints in it, I discovered his statement to be eerily accurate.
towntopics.com

Fabric Collages, Paintings On View at Small World

ART AT SMALL WORLD: Works by Martha Bishop, whose fabric collage is shown here, and Sarah Steedman are on view at Small Word Coffee, 14 Witherspoon Street, through February 1. An opening reception is scheduled for Friday, January 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. Small World Coffee at 14 Witherspoon...
johnnyjet.com

Insane Video of Part of a Cliff Falling on Boaters in Brazil

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. One of my friends sent me the video below without any kind of warning. I had no idea what it was and figured it was going to be something cool or funny since the opening scene is on a beautiful looking body of water. But then, a few seconds in, BAM. Something I never saw coming.
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
DesignerzCentral

Unverified Report Claims Kamala Harris’ Marriage Allegedly In ‘Crisis’ With Husband Sleeping In ‘Separate Bedrooms’

Is Vice President Kamala Harris’ marriage in “crisis”? A tabloid recently claimed Harris’ relationship with her husband, Doug Emhoff, is under new scrutiny from friends of the couple who believe they’re seeing cracks in their relationship in private. Gossip Cop investigates the latest rumor about President Joe Biden’s vice president.
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
Vice

QAnon Shaman Celebrated Jan. 6 in Prison With a Wild New Conspiracy Theory

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. A year after one of the worst attacks on democracy the nation has seen since the Civil War, the QAnon community marked the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection by celebrating the “peaceful patriots” who stormed the Capitol, calling for “generals” to run the country, and spreading even more outrageous conspiracies about “breakaway civilizations” living underground.
