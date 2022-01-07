ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID boosters required for students living on UMD campuses during 2022 spring semester

By WMAR STAFF
 4 days ago
All students living on a University of Maryland campus during the 2022 spring semester will be required to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

The new mandate was announced Friday, and does not include those students who have received an exemption.

Each UMD institution will soon share with students specific implementation details, such as deadlines and how to verify their vaccination status.

SEE ALSO : Maryland State Universities to require vaccinations for all on campus this fall

"We recognize that individuals in congregate housing are at the greatest risk for contracting the coronavirus, particularly the highly transmissible Omicron variant," the University System of Maryland said in a release. "We recognize, as well, the enormous operational challenges posed to our institutions should they have to isolate, quarantine, and care for large numbers of students in the event of an outbreak in campus housing."

The decision impacts UMD College Park, Towson University, Salisbury University, Frostburg State, Coppin State, Bowie State, UB , UMB, UMBC, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and University of Maryland Global Campus.

Last April, the system mandated all students be vaccinated in order to attend classes on campus. A lawsuit followed, but courts have since rejected similar cases.

