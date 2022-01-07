ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Walking the path of an ancient tradition

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7AZN_0dfdD4fe00
Walkers on Kinder Scout in Derbyshire.

Activist walkers long predate the Kinder Scout mass trespass of 1932, and some enjoyed considerable local support (Walking is a glorious primal pastime – and far more radical than you think, 26 December). In January 1873, my great-grandfather and his friend, representing the Rawtenstall Ratepayers Association, asserted the public right to a footpath at Pikelaw by demolishing an obstruction set up by the guardians. They were tried and fined sixpence, but refused to pay, so were sentenced to seven days in jail. On their release, they were met at Rawtenstall station by a large crowd and a brass band playing See, the Conqu’ring Hero Comes! They were carried in triumph to a reception at the Co-operative Hall, where they were each presented with an inscribed writing desk to mark the occasion.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Colbert on Biden’s 6 January address: ‘Hell yes! That is the Joe Biden we stole this election for!’

Stephen Colbert observed the first anniversary of the 6 January assault on the Capitol on Thursday evening, a year after he reacted to the insurrection on live television. “The thing I remember from that day is how shocked I was at this grotesque tragedy,” he said, recalling how the Late Show writing staff scrapped a planned monologue on the certification of Biden’s victory after seeing footage of the siege during a script rewrite Zoom meeting.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IGN

Ancient Knowledge & Forgotten History

This page of the guide covers the mission 'Ancient Knowledge' within 'Ruined King: A League of Legends Story'. Upon arrival at the Drowned Port, speak to Necrit and he will reveal the path to the Buhru Forge. He informs you that you must first pass through an ancient vault once used by the Vesani. Once the conversation with Necrit has ended, the mission will conclude and lead directly into Forgotten History.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rawtenstall#Hall
heritagedaily.com

Archaeologists reveal unknown structures in the Machu Picchu National Park

A team of archaeologists from the University of Warsaw have identified a series of previously unknown structures in the Machu Picchu National Park. In a new study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, the team applied Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology using drones above the forest canopy. LiDAR...
SCIENCE
KTVZ

An ancient rock crystal jar reveals its full beauty — but keeps some secrets

A stunning gold-wrapped jar crafted out of rock crystal has finally been uncovered in its entirety, revealing a Latin inscription that might provide new clues about its mysterious origins. Researchers at National Museums Scotland, where the Viking-Age vessel is being conserved, think the receptacle was probably used for religious purposes....
SCIENCE
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a terrifying bug with 1,300 legs and it’ll haunt your dreams

Scientists have discovered the first “true” millipede and it looks like it was pulled straight from the horror dimension. Eumillipes Persephone is an eyeless millipede that has over 1,000 legs across its long body. Virginia Tech researchers found E. Persephone in the depths of Australia’s underground. Scientists say it’s the first super-elongated millipede from the country. It’s also the newest record holder for the animal with the greatest number of legs. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! This 1,306-leg millipede looks like a horror movie monster Eumillipes persephone is named after the Greek queen...
WILDLIFE
The Guardian

Brazil: rock breaks from cliff and falls on boaters, leaving 10 dead

A towering slab of rock broke from a cliff and toppled on to pleasure boaters drifting near a waterfall on a Brazilian lake on Saturday, leaving 10 people dead. Police said that there was a possibility that some people were still missing on Sunday following the accident in Minas Gerais state. At least 32 people were injured, though most were released from hospitals by Saturday evening.
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Michael Lang obituary

When the Woodstock Music and Art Fair was held in upstate New York in August 1969, it was billed as “Three days of peace, love and music”, though nobody could have predicted that it would attract half a million people and become an enduring monument to the 1960s counterculture.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

110K+
Followers
44K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy