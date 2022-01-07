ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Liz Truss’s lavish spending – at taxpayers’ expense

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wV10f_0dfdD2uC00
Liz Truss asked for public money to cover a £3,000 lunch at 5 Hertford Street.

I was interested to see the prices paid by Liz Truss at a luncheon “event” at 5 Hertford Street (Liz Truss asked for public money to cover £3,000 lunch, 2 January). As of 4 January, independent wine merchants were offering Coudoulet de Beaucastel rouge at £19.99 to £22.23 per 75cl bottle, and Pazo Barrantes Albariño at £17.50 to £18.33, compared with Ms Truss’s expenditure of £130 for two bottles of the former and £153 for three of the latter – out of the public purse.

The proprietor of the establishment concerned was a donor to Boris Johnson’s leadership campaign and is related to a Conservative life peer and current minister. What faith can we have in Ms Truss’s judgment in her role as foreign secretary when it comes to striking international trade deals? Should she become prime minister, will public money continue to flow at exorbitant rates to cronies? Would Ms Truss benefit from a crash course in restaurant wine price inflation?

Dr Jonathan Punt

London

You report that, in the pursuit of a chimerical trade deal, Liz Truss “paid” £153 for three bottles of Albariño. Albariño can be extremely pleasant when paired with the right food, but grand cru it is not. Aldi does a very nice version at £6.99 and I will happily bet Ms Truss a case of the latter that, in a blind tasting, she would not be able to pick out the ridiculously overpriced stuff that she served up at our expense.

Michael Pyke

Lichfield, Staffordshire

You report (‘I’m always tired, Miss’: the sleepless children of Leeds’ bed poverty crisis, 2 January) how a family had only one chair and one lightbulb, and no beds. Meanwhile, Liz Truss “hosted a £3,000 lunch”. Levelling up? No chance with this government.

Alan Lane

Abingdon, Oxfordshire

Comments / 11

Howard Parker
1d ago

#1- Make lobbying a crime punishable by death. #2 - Make the appointment of Senators and Representatives like jury duty. Pay average citizens their regular pay, plus housing in Washington ( like we already do ), and change every 4 or 6 years. #3- Make corporate donations to political campaigns a crime punishable by death. I would trust ANY average American more than the swine that is in there now. They get FULL PAY RETIREMENT AFTER ONE TERM!!!! Look up " The 28th Amendment". They have a website.

Reply
7
Degameth1G
1d ago

Alcohol should be banned from tax payer money in every country.

Reply(1)
15
Related
The Guardian

Step forward Liz Truss – willing wicker woman for the Brexit bonfire

In The Wicker Man (Robin Hardy, 1973), the key to the sacrifice’s efficacy is that Sergeant Howie (Edward Woodwoodward, 1930), embraces victimhood willingly. And so Liz Truss climbs into her photo-op tank and trundles gladly toward the burning wicker effigy of the role of Chief Negotiator for Exiting the European Union Brexit (formerly Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union), and the poisoned post claims another scalp. Greater love hath no man.
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘insisted’ on £1,400 taxpayer-funded lunch at private club owned by Tory donor

Liz Truss insisted on hosting a lunch at an “incredibly expensive” private club owned by a Tory donor, overruling her officials’ advice to go somewhere more suitable.Leaked correspondence has revealed the foreign secretary “refused to consider anywhere else” and requested taxpayers’ cash for a £3,000 event with Joe Biden’s trade representative.Her civil servants were so alarmed at the cost – and the venue owners’ close links to the Tories – that the proposal was referred to the top official at the Department for International Trade (DIT).But Ms Truss, then the trade secretary, “explicitly asked that we book 5 Hertford...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Call for Liz Truss to be stripped of equalities brief as she spends bulk of time on Brexit and foreign affairs

There were calls today for Liz Truss to be stripped of her role as the government’s minister for women and equalities, after it emerged that she had announced only one official engagement related to the post in the month of December.Ms Truss – seen as a potential successor to Boris Johnson as Tory leader – held on to the equalities position when she was promoted to foreign secretary in September’s reshuffle, and the prime minister has since added responsibility for the Brexit negotiations to her workload after the resignation of David Frost earlier this month.The Liberal Democrats warned that issues...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Liz Truss: I’ll use Article 16 if EU won’t bend on Northern Ireland Protocol

Liz Truss has insisted that Britain will overhaul the post-Brexit agreement over Northern Ireland unilaterally if she cannot reach a “negotiated solution” with the EU. Writing in The Telegraph in her first intervention as Boris Johnson’s new Brexit negotiator, the Foreign Secretary states that the Article 16 “safeguard clause” in the Northern Ireland Protocol was “explicitly designed ... to ease acute problems because of the sensitivity of the issues at play” on the island of Ireland.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant#Inflation#Conservative#Aldi
Telegraph

Liz Truss becomes favourite to succeed Boris Johnson among Tory members

Liz Truss has overtaken Rishi Sunak as the favourite to succeed Boris Johnson among Tory members, a new poll has found. According to Conservative Home, just over 23 per cent of Tory party members would prefer to see the Foreign Secretary become the next leader, compared to 20 per cent who backed Mr Sunak.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

DUP leader welcomes fresh approach to NI Protocol from Liz Truss

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Ms Truss’s pledges to reform the contentious post-Brexit trading mechanisms needed to be backed up with actions. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is on the same page as the DUP in her approach to securing major changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol, the party’s leader has claimed.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
World
Shropshire Star

EU unimpressed over Liz Truss’s post-Brexit threats on Northern Ireland

Joao Vale de Almeida, the bloc’s ambassador to the UK, said it is unhelpful to ‘keep agitating the issue’ of triggering Article 16. The European Union is “not too impressed” with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’s threat to override parts of the post-Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland if negotiations fail.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson warned of a Covid revolt and potential leadership bid

Boris Johnson has been warned by a Conservative rebel ringleader he faces a massive revolt from his own MPs if he does not end all coronavirus restrictions this month.Mark Harper chair of the lockdown-sceptic Covid Recovery Group, also said the Prime Minister could even face a leadership challenge if the Tories do badly in May’s local elections.The former chief whip’s intervention came after a poll of Conservative members suggested nearly half believe Chancellor Rishi Sunak would make a better leader.Mr Johnson suffered the biggest revolt of his premiership last month when 100 backbenchers defied him over Plan B restrictions...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: In a post-Boris Johnson world, which Tory leader would Labour most fear?

Imagine you’re a Conservative MP in a marginal constituency, maybe a Red Wall seat where Labour voters only “lent” their vote to “get Brexit done” (how quaintly innocent that slogan now sounds). Or maybe you represent one of those nice seats in the countryside about to be built on by HS2 contractors or housing developers, or where the farmers are about to be decimated by cheap food imports. Maybe you’re a minister enjoying the exercise of power to get things done and improve the life of the nation.At the moment, your smirking, fun-loving, idle, self-indulgent, hypocritical, useless, mendacious leader is...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Liz Truss 'willing' to override Northern Ireland-part of Brexit deal

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says she will not accept a deal which means goods from Britain being checked as they enter Northern Ireland. Ms Truss, now the UK's lead negotiator with the EU in post-Brexit talks, was writing in the Sunday Telegraph. In 2019 the prime minister agreed a deal,...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Liz Truss condemns closure of Russian human rights group

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the court-ordered closure of Memorial was a ‘chilling blow to freedom of expression’. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was “deeply concerned” about the closure of a human rights group in Russia. The group Memorial, which has drawn international acclaim for...
POLITICS
The Independent

It’s quite hard to fail in politics, says Chancellor

Rishi Sunak said it is “quite hard to fail” in politics as he described the Government’s handling of the pandemic.And the Chancellor speaking on former political adviser Jimmy McLoughlin’s podcast, also said it is “pretty special” to have two daughters.Mr Sunak said the pandemic has encouraged civil servants to take risks and try new methods, even if those resulted in failure.“In Government and in politics, it’s quite hard to fail, right?” the Conservative MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire said.“Because when you do it’s all over the newspapers or there’s this committee, and everyone’s having a go at you...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

110K+
Followers
44K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy