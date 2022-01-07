ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bed Bath & Beyond To Close Two Hudson Valley Stores

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
The Bed Bath & Beyond in Port Chester will close. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two additional Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the Lower Hudson Valley are set to close.

Company officials announced the Bed Bath & Beyond store in Spring Valley Marketplace as well as in Port Chester will close in the next couple of months.

"After careful consideration, Bed Bath & Beyond has decided to close the Spring Valley location and Port Chester in the coming months, as part of our previously announced store closure plans," a spokesperson for the store said.

The spokesperson said employees have been notified, and the decision to close the stores was a "difficult one."

The official did not provide an exact date for closure.

The company announced in 2020 it would close 21 percent of its stores as a cost-saving measure.

Previously, the Palisades Center store was closed in July 2020 and the Mohegan Lake store closed in April 2021.

No additional stores are slated to date in the area, company officials added that only the stores listed on the Bed Bath & Beyond closure webpage, bedbathandbeyond.com/store/static/closingstores, will close, "most by the end of February."

Stores in Elmsford, Yonkers, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, and Kingston were not listed among the closures.

