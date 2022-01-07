ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner Uses This $22 Lip Mask to Plump, Perfect & ‘Put a Little Shine On’ Her Pout

By Summer Cartwright
 4 days ago
I don’t care what your opinion is of the Kardashian/ Jenner clan , if you say anything bad about Kendall Jenner’s flawless looks, I’m simply going to call you a hater. Her casual and cool style can’t be beat. She’s perhaps the only person in the world who and look just as good in a low-cut zebra print dress one night, and a tennis skort the next morning. But unlike her closet, when it comes to skincare, she opts for function over fashion.

In a video interview with Vogue, the supermodel went through every single item in her $6,000 Botegga Veneta Jodie bag. Her taste in designer wear and everyday essentials? Immaculate. Kenny made incredible use of the large hobo holder by packing it to the brim with everything from face masks to tea strips, and we’re thoroughly impressed.

“I feel like I definitely kinda have a mom bag,” the model explained. “I don’t have impractical things.”

One thing that made the cut and caught our immediate attention was a lip mask from Laneige . We know and love the brand for its extremely nourishing lip products, and given how dry this winter seems, we’re taking any and all advice when it comes to hydrating our skin .

“It’s really shiny and pretty when you put it on,” Jenner said of the mask. “It also feels really nice, I love having this on me just to put a little shine on.”

We love that the model uses this sleeping mask alllll throughout the day. Why wait until night time to hydrate your lips?! The berry blend is made to combat dryness thanks to its supremely supple ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. Is there a better skincare duo? We will not wait. The answer is absolutely not.



In addition to those soothing sisters, the lip mask is formulated to provide a moisturizing layer over your pout for eight hours at a time . This way, you have a protective and hydrating shield on all day (or night) long. What more could you ask for?

Along with Kenny, tens of thousands of shoppers can’t live without this lip mask. At Sephora alone, it has 14,000+ reviews and a stellar 4.4-star rating . Users call it the “best thing since sliced bread” thanks to its ability to leave their rough, chapped lips feeling “rich and softened.”

One shopper wrote: “This is the best product I have ever used on my lips … This gives your lips that same juicy look but actually keeps them hydrated and smooth the next day without having it on still!”

Clearly the lip mask is a winner, and we’re not shocked. Kendall always seems to have the most plump lips on any red carpet or runway she’s walking on. I’ve gotta give her a huge thanks for inspiring me to invest in every flavor lip mask that Laneige has to offer (I’m most excited for the Gummy Bear one ). BRB while I avoid winter and hydrate my lips indoors for the next 80 days!

