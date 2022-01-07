No. 5 UCLA eager to get back to Pac-12 play vs. Cal

No. 5 UCLA will play its first Pac-12 Conference game since Dec. 1 on Saturday when it visits Cal in Berkeley, Calif.

The Bruins (9-1, 1-0 Pac-12) returned to action for the first time since Dec. 11 on Thursday, hosting Long Beach State for the second time this season. The rematch produced a similar outcome to UCLA’s 100-79 win on Nov. 15 with the Bruins rolling, 96-78.

Long Beach State was a late addition to a UCLA schedule that has been in flux for the past month due to COVID-19 issues. Both the Bruins and scheduled opponents — like their originally slated Pac-12 matchup at Stanford — have had to cancel and postpone matchups.

“I really appreciate what they did,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said of Long Beach State in his postgame press conference. “We were desperate to get out on the court, mentally and physically. You’ve got to start playing games to find a rhythm.”

If the Bruins accrued any rust from the nearly four-week layoff, it did not impact their 3-point shooting. UCLA went 14-of-34 from beyond the arc, with each of Jules Bernard, Johnny Juzang and Tyger Campbell making at least three.

Campbell went 3-of-5 en route to 11 points, Juzang finished 3-of-8 and scored 18 points, and Bernard shot 4-of-7 on his way to a team-high 22 points. Campbell also dished 10 assists to complete a double-double while committing no turnovers.

“He’s a big-time player and he’s going to have big-time performances like this,” Bernard said of Campbell in his postgame press conference. “It’s really a treat when you have someone who can handle the ball and find teammates and create for himself as well.”

Cody Riley scored eight points on 4-of-6 shooting in his return to the lineup from a left MCL sprain that had sidelined him since the Nov. 9 season opener.

With a roster near full-strength and out of COVID pause, UCLA will seek its first Pac-12 win since beating Colorado 73-61 on Dec. 1.

Cal (9-6, 2-2) will weicome its second top-10 conference opponent in as many games with the Bruins’ visit on Saturday. The Golden Bears’ five-game winning streak ended in a 77-63 loss to No. 7 Southern Cal on Thursday.

Cal trimmed an 11-point second-half deficit to as few as four behind 19 points from Grant Anticevich and 17 from Jordan Shepherd, but it could not overcome USC’s 53.4 percent shooting from the floor.

“We felt like we gave the game away,” Anticevich said per CalBears.com. “Credit to USC. They are a top-10 team for a reason, but we just made too many mistakes.”

Thursday marked the first time the Golden Bears allowed more than 66 points since losing to Florida on Nov. 22, 80-60.

Despite the setback, Cal remains ranked in the top half of Pac-12 teams for adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom.com advanced metrics. The Golden Bears are holding opponents to a collective 45.4 percent shooting from inside the 3-point line and 30.4 percent beyond it.

UCLA comes into Berkeley ranked No. 12 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, thanks in part to its 39.3 percent team average from 3-point range.

–Field Level Media

