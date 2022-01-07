ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearlove takes over as EDG supervisor; roster intact

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D5kDy_0dfdCnMR00

Reigning world champions EDward Gaming confirmed their 2022 Spring Split roster while announcing Ming “Clearlove” Kai will take on a supervisor role.

EDG did not make any changes to the lineup, which will return captain Tian “Meiko” Ye in the support role along with top laners Li “Flandre” Jun-Xuan and reserve Huang “Xiaoxiang” Xiang, jungler Zhao “Jiejie” Li-Jie, mid laner Lee “Scout” Ye-chan and bot laner Park “Viper” Do-hyeon.

“We are pleased to announce our 2022 LPL Spring Split roster officially,” EDG tweeted Friday. “Time for the knights to march foward and get more glory!”

Clearlove took over as head coach after retiring as a player in 2019 but has filled in occasionally as a jungler. He will now replace Zhukai “Kenju” Zhukai, who left the organization to become Royal Never Give Up’s manager.

EDG came from behind to beat defending champion DWG KIA 3-2 and win the 2021 League of Legends World Championship in November. It was the first time the team and advanced past the quarterfinals, and in the process EDG became the first team to win 15 of a possible 15 playoff matches to win the championship.

The team has given its main lineup an extended break, with the EDG Youth team finishing 5-8th at the Demacia Cup 2021 last month.

The LPL 2022 Spring Split begins Monday.

–Field Level Media

