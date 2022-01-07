Seneca Falls Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman leaving district on June 30

In a move that surprised many in the Seneca Falls Central School District, Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman has told the school board that he would be stepping down at the end of the school year.

“When I came to Seneca Falls two and a half years ago, I envisioned spending the rest of my career here. I am not only resigning as superintendent of schools, but I am leaving the field of education after 22 years,” a letter to parents read.

He said in the letter that he told the Board of Education on Thursday that he would be leaving the district effective June 30.

"I have been extremely fortunate to work for and alongside many amazing people in four different districts. I have had some incredible mentors who have supported me over the years. I have also worked with and for very supportive Boards of Education, including the current Seneca Falls School Board. There has been no greater satisfaction than the time I have spent working directly with students. The relationships I have established with hundreds of students, faculty and parents are the greatest benefit to working in education."

Check out the entire letter to parents below:

Dear parents,

I am writing to share with all of you that I informed the Board of Education last night and all district employees this morning that I will be submitting my resignation as superintendent effective June 30th of this year. When I came to Seneca Falls two and a half years ago, I envisioned spending the rest of my career here. I am not only resigning as superintendent of schools, but I am leaving the field of education after 22 years.

I have been extremely fortunate to work for and alongside many amazing people in four different districts. I have had some incredible mentors who have supported me over the years. I have also worked with and for very supportive Boards of Education, including the current Seneca Falls School Board. There has been no greater satisfaction than the time I have spent working directly with students. The relationships I have established with hundreds of students, faculty and parents are the greatest benefit to working in education. There is no other career in this world that has the impact that the field of education does in defining who we are as a nation. While this pandemic has made life beyond challenging for all of us, it has also highlighted how dedicated all of of the employees of Seneca Falls CSD are and how important schools are to our communities and to our entire nation.

I am committed to my role and responsibilities and and look forward to continuing to work together to provide the greatest opportunities for our students. This decision to resign and make a career change was difficult, but it is driven strictly by personal reasons and doing what is best for my family and myself.

While most of my time in Seneca Falls has been spent navigating our way through a pandemic, I am proud and fortunate to be a part of such a great district and community. I genuinely respect the dedication, passion, and compassion that the employees of this district have for students, each other, and the entire community.

Respectfully and with much gratitude.

Jeramy Clingerman

Superintendent of Schools

