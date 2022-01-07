ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden's COVID Response Questioned Ahead of Vaccine Mandate Supreme Court Showdown

By Brendan Cole
 4 days ago
Ahead of oral arguments against worker vaccine requirements, health experts have called the pandemic response "seriously...

Tracy Whitman
3d ago

Sotomayor was like watching the View. She interrupted with her opinion, wouldn't let the lawyer argue his case, she was full of misinformation, and didn't stay on the topic of what the law is verses her opinion. The bottom line is this, is this an overreach of federal power? It should be. You cant leave the vaccine at work when you leave. The mandate requires somwthing the interferes with your personal life after you clock out. Anyone in favor of such an overstep needs to really think about the power you are giving the governement and companies. Do you want to live less free, especially when the people getting sick right now, are vaccinated- at least the people I know, so the shot isn't working. It hasn't lessened symptoms anymore than natural immunity.... If they lied about its effectiveness, what else are they lying about? What are you really putting into your body?

Georgia Native
3d ago

Justice Sotomayor says children are dying from the omicron variant! Where did she get her data??? These folks need to retire, they are brain dead!!

AkFloridian
2d ago

yes, the mandates should be shut down and never be allowed again. It's a virus and it mutates just like the flu. You do realize the flu shot every year is the doctor's best guess of which strain will be the most common...It's your personal responsibility for your own health! Government needs to stay out of it. if you want a shot great just realize you can still get the virus, carry the virus and spread the virus..And yes, the ones who have not had the shot can catch, carry and spread as well. However, since they usually feel the effects more, rhey probably will be more likely to limit their travel and public exposure.however the ones with the shot may not even know they are carrying and spreading the virus.

