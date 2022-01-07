7 Major Utility Companies Join No-Shutoff Pledge as Part of U.S.'s New Aid Package
Atlantic City Electric, ComEd and Pacific Gas & Electric are among the companies that have vowed not to shut off service for customers in...www.newsweek.com
Atlantic City Electric, ComEd and Pacific Gas & Electric are among the companies that have vowed not to shut off service for customers in...www.newsweek.com
Well they will shut it off in Ohio, and I'm totally electric. I get 500 dollar a month electric bills in the winter and I am retired and I recieve no help at all. I see people in section 8 housing leaving their doors open cause they just pay a small amount no matter how much energy they use.
I was always led to believe that they cannot shut off your utilities during the winter months so why is this big news.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 11