7 Major Utility Companies Join No-Shutoff Pledge as Part of U.S.'s New Aid Package

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Atlantic City Electric, ComEd and Pacific Gas & Electric are among the companies that have vowed not to shut off service for customers in...

Greg
1d ago

Well they will shut it off in Ohio, and I'm totally electric. I get 500 dollar a month electric bills in the winter and I am retired and I recieve no help at all. I see people in section 8 housing leaving their doors open cause they just pay a small amount no matter how much energy they use.

mizerbob
3d ago

I was always led to believe that they cannot shut off your utilities during the winter months so why is this big news.

Newsweek

