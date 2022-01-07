13 Entrepreneurs Share the One Lesson That Has Most Impacted Their Business

Undoubtedly you have heard the staggering statistics before. About 1 in 5 start-up businesses fail within the first year. Only about 25 percent of them make it past the 15-year mark. They, of course, don’t set out to fail. It seems, however, that often the dreams are bigger than the reality, and sometimes they just, as the saying goes, bite off more than they can chew. Perhaps with a little more guidance, they could have gone farther on the road to success. It’s too late for them, but not for you. Starter Story Premium could be just the guide you are looking for to give you the right tools and advice in starting your own business.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO