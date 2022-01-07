ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

13 Entrepreneurs Share the One Lesson That Has Most Impacted Their Business

By Expert Panel
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Entrepreneurial lessons are learned every single day, but some have a greater effect on the future of your business than...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Free virtual workshops will help local entrepreneurs get down to business

Are you an aspiring entrepreneur looking to grow your small business to fruition?. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Clinton County wants to help. They partnered with the Iowa chapter of America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for an upcoming “Business Model Canvas 101” workshop. Those...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
NOLA.com

GNO Inc. launches new portal for entrepreneurs, startup businesses

Greater New Orleans, Inc., the regional economic development agency, has launched a new online portal to aggregate news and information about area startups and entrepreneurial activity. The new hub, StartupNOLA.com, is a "response to the region’s transformation into a hub for entrepreneurial activity over the past 15 years," GNO Inc....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTBS

Shreveport business consultant aims to help entrepreneurs

SHREVEPORT, La.-- If you've been waiting for the perfect time to start a new business and perhaps you've been putting off pursuing a new venture because of the pandemic a Shreveport business consultant says don't wait any longer! In fact, the Shreveport native and career entrepreneur wants to help. During...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Goulston
HackerNoon

A Timeless Business Lesson About Nepotism and Meritocracy

My wife and I don’t raise little entrepreneurs as some kind of preplanned activity. We both know and understand that entrepreneurship is all about freedom of choice first and foremost. Whatever you do, whether you are an entrepreneur or not, you have to do your best and be a role model for your future family. That guidance can help them to succeed, make a difference, and be fulfilled. In its essence aren’t both life and entrepreneurship all about this ultimate goal?
ECONOMY
bizjournals

How this entrepreneur built a thriving education business with $500

Chrissybil Boulin could have had her pick of lucrative jobs after graduating from the University of Cambridge with a master’s degree in economics. But instead of taking the easy road, she decided to gamble it all on herself and her true passion: Helping underprivileged kids succeed. At that point,...
EDUCATION
VentureBeat

Increase your chances for business success with insights from winning entrepreneurs

Undoubtedly you have heard the staggering statistics before. About 1 in 5 start-up businesses fail within the first year. Only about 25 percent of them make it past the 15-year mark. They, of course, don’t set out to fail. It seems, however, that often the dreams are bigger than the reality, and sometimes they just, as the saying goes, bite off more than they can chew. Perhaps with a little more guidance, they could have gone farther on the road to success. It’s too late for them, but not for you. Starter Story Premium could be just the guide you are looking for to give you the right tools and advice in starting your own business.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsweek Expert Forum#Qatari#Womack Consulting Group 4
alleganyco.com

Incubator Works Encourages Entrepreneurs Through Business Development Program

Kick off the new year with success in mind and join the next Co.Starters business development program. This 11-week program will help you with everything from identifying your customer, developing and improving your business plan, and even mastering the perfect pitch, in addition to so much more!. Check out the...
ALLEGANY, NY
GreenwichTime

5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn from the Elizabeth Holmes Theranos Trial

Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos founder and chief executive, is one of the most notorious entrepreneurs of her generation. She ascended the ranks of Silicon Valley quickly, and at a young age, principally because of what was thought to be her company’s breakthrough blood testing technologies. However, as rapidly as her achievements and accolades came, they diminished when she and Theranos were suspected of fraudulently describing company capabilities, and eventually charged with crimes. At this writing, she’s still standing trial for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and rested her defense on December 8, 2021, nearly four months after proceedings began.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
SmartAsset

You Need to Make This Much Money to Feel Financially Healthy

By many accounts, the American economy is doing pretty well. The stock market is at an all-time high and unemployment sits at just 3.9%, both numbers that are especially impressive given that we are approaching the third year of the … Continue reading → The post You Need to Make This Much Money to Feel Financially Healthy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
722K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy