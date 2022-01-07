ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Big News About The Status Of Jrue Holiday For Bucks-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for Friday's game in Brooklyn between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in New York City to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Friday, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for the game due to health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Bucks are coming off of a loss to the Toronto Raptors 117-111, but are still the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-15 record in 40 games.

As for the Nets, they come into the game with a 24-12 record in 36 games, and are the second seed in the east.

The Bucks beat the Nets in the second round of the playoffs last season.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

hypebeast.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubles Down on Calling Kevin Durant "The Best Player in the World"

The 2022 NBA race for MVP sees Brooklyn Nets guard Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks‘ very own Giannis Antetokounmpo go head-to-head for the title. Last week, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks faced off for the first time this season. The last time the teams both met was in Game 7 of the second round of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. On Friday, the Bucks defeated the Nets 121-108. While KD scored 29 points, made nine rebounds and seven assists, it was not enough to keep the Bucks at bay. The most recent match saw Antetokounmpo hit 31 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in just 26 minutes, marking his seventh consecutive 30+ point game against the Nets and the longest streak against a single opponent. Post-game, Antetokounmpo talked about the challenge of facing the Nets,
FanSided

Uncertainty looms for Milwaukee Bucks ahead of 2022 NBA trade deadline

It was clear leading up to last season’s NBA trade deadline that the Milwaukee Bucks had a plan, mostly because they had a clear-cut target in mind. The Bucks had been linked to P.J. Tucker even before the season began, with their interest carrying over into the regular season. After months of rumors and speculation, general manager Jon Horst negotiated a deal with the Houston Rockets to bring the veteran forward onto the team, and well, you know what happened from there. If the Bucks made a trade, it was always going to be for Tucker. This year, things are more uncertain.
FanSided

Jrue Holiday should be an NBA All-Star lock this season

While the Milwaukee Bucks continue their campaign to defend the NBA title, star guard Jrue Holiday has been one of the main bright spots over the course of this 2021-22 NBA season. In his second year with the Bucks, Holiday has been extremely sharp on both sides of the ball,...
Pounding The Rock

The Spurs fall just short in an exciting matinee game against the Nets

Following a blowout loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, the San Antonio Spurs landed in Brooklyn looking for their second win of their seven-game road trip. San Antonio unfortunately dropped the match 121-119 in overtime, but they played one of the most exciting matches of the season and the resilience they showed should be commended.
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
Larry Brown Sports

Clippers reporter Kristina Pink slips and falls after postgame interview

High heels and slick hardwood are not the best combination, and Los Angeles Clippers sideline reporter Kristina Pink unfortunately learned that the hard way on Sunday. Pink took a hard fall at the conclusion of her on-court interview with Amir Coffey following the Clippers’ 106-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The fall looked really bad, but Pink laughed it off and did not appear to be seriously injured.
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
