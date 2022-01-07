ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s ‘Getting Late’ And This Week’s New Music Is ‘Untamed’ | Fresh Music Friday

Cover picture for the articleAstralwerks/Capitol Records have released Alesso and Katy Perry’s ‘When I’m Gone’. The vibrant new dance track marks the iconic artists’ first collaboration together. Within the very first seconds of ‘When I’m Gone’, Alesso and Katy prove to be a match made in dancefloor heaven. A high-drama anthem built on throbbing beats...

Rompasso and Imanbek Release New Song ‘123 (Dolly Song)’ Featuring Karma Child

Global super artists Imanbek, Rompasso and Karma Child join forces on a new electronic power hit ‘123 (Dolly Song)’. Having miraculously broken all possible music charts with his multi-platinum ‘Roses’ Remix, Imanbek (born Imanbek Zeikenov) hails from Kazakhstan province town Aksu and, despite his young age of 20, has already changed the history of EDM. Firstly, he became the first Eastern European musician to enter the top 5 of US Billboard HOT 100, peaking at number four. So now Imanbek holds The Grammy for ‘The best-remixed record’.
Dallas’ Best New Music: 2021’s Top 100 Area Songs.

From Ska Punk Anthems To Bedroom Pop Favorites, The Top 100 Songs Released In 2021 By North Texas Musicians Proves Now Is The Time To Pay Attention To Local Music. We spent the last few weeks listening to every track we featured on Song of The Day (and then some) to find out what the best 100 tracks of the year were. Not the easiest task to do, but our late-night listening parties were pretty fun.
Hypnotised – A Journey Through Trance

HYBRID ALBUM & BOOK RELEASE EXPLORES THE BIRTH-TO-GOLDEN ERA OF ONE OF ELECTRONIC MUSIC’S MOST ENDURING GENRES. Trance is a musical style capable of inspiring passions like few others, and one that – over its considerable lifetime – has been much documented. Arguably though, never as comprehensively as within the pages of Hypnotised – A Journey Through Trance, which has already been released. Authored by Dutch writer Arjan Rietveld, and based on three years of exhaustive research and interviews that sit alongside his personal reflections on the subject, the book is the most definitive account yet of the music’s history.
Canadian Breakout Producer OBLVYN Releases Funky Future Bass Single “Enter REM” Off Forthcoming EP on Monstercat

After making her Monstercat debut last month, Canadian breakout producer OBLVYN returned to the label today with her effervescent new single, “Enter REM.” The first taste of her forthcoming EP, “Enter REM” takes listeners on a sonic journey through OBLVYN’s vivid dreams. Mirroring the rush of falling into an otherworldly dimension, the upbeat retro-synth lead, powerful bassline, and crisp percussion form a vortex of vibrant sounds that captivate listeners.
Casper Yu ‘Skyriding’ Ft. Glasscat is the Latest Club Smash on Smash the House

Shooting a sonic message of euphoria across the clubscape, Casper Yu arrives Smash The House with ‘Skyriding’ featuring Glasscat for something extraordinary. A debut release for the Chinese producer/DJ on the Belgian imprint, ‘Skyriding’ is both ethereal and punchy at the same time. Its hook is a delivery of dance floor mayhem primed for those early evening shows when the day turns to night.
Marc Benjamin, Timmo Hendriks and VY.DA Team Up for Progressive House Gem “Hold Me Down,” Featuring Alessia Labate

Protocol Recordings veterans Marc Benjamin and Timmo Hendriks team up with Italian duo VY.DA for their new release “Hold Me Down.” Featuring fellow Italian singer/songwriter Alessia Labate, the track is a quintessential progressive/big-room masterpiece. “Hold Me Down” opens with Labate’s ethereal vocals and cinematic melodies that gradually swell into its uplifting, bouncy drop, which is guaranteed to make you want to teleport to your favorite festival’s main stage. Marc Benjamin previously collaborated with the likes of Laidback Luke, Benny Benassi, Fedde Le Grand, and Afrojack, while Hendriks has recently released “Something To Believe In” preceding “Hold Me Down.” VY.DA first appeared on Protocol in 2020 with “Waiting To Run,” in collaboration with Mosimann, and released earlier on HEXAGON, Revealed, STMPD RCRDS, Armada Music and Darklight Recordings. This is also not the first time when Marc and Timmo work together, as they already joined forces last year on their successful single “Be Alright.”
R3HAB, Jonas Blue, Ava Max, and Kylie Cantrall Team Up for “Sad Boy”

R3HAB, Jonas Blue, Ava Max, and Kylie Cantrall collide for the newest release – “Sad Boy,” a dance-pop crossover single that is both playful and uplifting. Opening with rhythmic instrumentals, the track evolves with undulating, dynamic basslines and euphonious melodies, perfectly showcasing R3HAB’s and Jonas Blue’s exceptional production skills. Global pop superstar Ava Max’s bold, powerful voice adds a sultry and emotive touch to the lyrics, while the teenage lead star of Disney‘s “Gabby Duran & The Unsittables” Kylie Cantrall is the perfect complement in her post-Disney artist debut. “Sad Boy” follows the same sonic vein as R3HAB’s recent “Runaway” with Sigala and JP Cooper as the second single on his upcoming studio album. Stay tuned for the next track from this talented veteran’s next project!
Dynamic Trio Moodshift Bebut on Controversia With Infectious ‘All of You’

Stockholm, Sweden-based Moodshift returns with their latest offering, ‘All Of You’ yet another highly-anticipated release from the innovative powerhouse trio. Their latest track marks their fifth original production of 2021, released via Alok’s Controversia Records. Since the group’s inception, Moodshift has delivered track after captivating track alongside collaborations and remixes with the likes of Dillon Francis, Bow Anderson, Italobrothers, and more.
Grammy Award-Winning Afrojack Releases a Dancefloor Friendly Remix of Nicky Romero’s “Okay” with MARF ft. Wulf

Nicky Romero, MARF, and Wulf‘s summertime hit “Okay” receives a dancefloor-friendly remix from none other than dance music veteran Afrojack. Taking the original’s emotive vocals and gentle melodies, Afrojack turns the track on its head with a goosebump-inducing buildup and driving, a rhythmic bassline that will drive crowds into a frenzy at the next festival or club night. The addition of classic big-room sounds and deep, growling bass is a testament to what has made Afrojack a fan favorite for over a decade. His sound fuses perfectly with fellow Dutch veteran Nicky Romero, making the remix of “Okay” a real treat for any dance music fan. More great remixes of “Okay” will be released on Protocol soon. It’s also worth mentioning that 2 months ago Nicky Romero remixed Afrojack & David Guetta‘s hit “Hero.”
Pitchfork

The 45 Most Anticipated Albums of 2022: The Weeknd, Mitski, Big Thief, Charli XCX, and More

With more uncertainty on the horizon, one thing that’s still for sure is a healthy release calendar. 2022 is already looking like a big year for new albums, with some artists readying their second—or third—releases of the pandemic. Many others, of course, are dropping a pandemic record for the first time. In any case, we’re happy to have the music. (As of January 4, all release dates have been confirmed. But as usual, everything is subject to change.)
NME

The Chainsmokers tease first new music since 2019: “Who’s ready?”

The Chainsmokers look like they might be gearing up to release their first new music in three years. The electronic DJ and production duo – comprising Alexander “Alex” Pall and Andrew “Drew” Taggart – took to social media yesterday (January 6) to tease the release of a new track called ‘High’.
thesource.com

Gunna’s New Album “DS4Ever” Hits No.1 Apple Music

Fans have been waiting for over a year for Gunna’s new album DS4Ever and now they can’t stop listening to it. According to Apple Music, DS4Ever is the No.1 album on the their top charts. For the No.1 spot, DS4Ever had to beat out the Weekn’s Dawn FM...
NME

TVXQ’s Changmin to release new solo music in January

TVXQ vocalist Changmin is set to drop a new solo album next month. Yesterday (December 28), South Korean news outlet Sports DongAh reported that the singer is currently working on a solo album with the goal of releasing it in January. The news was later confirmed by SM Entertainment via a statement to Newsen.
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Kitty’s is cranking up the music for New Year’s

Kitty’s Food and Spirits is cranking up the music to ring in the new year celebration. The Joel Baker Band will be playing your favorite music from 8: 30 to Midnight with a champaign toast included. A full dinner menu is available till 8 p.m. Families are welcome with...
kiss951.com

Producer Nicole’s Friday 5 | New Music Friday 1/7/22

Happy New Music Friday! It’s the first one of the year, so you already know it’s going to be good. The Weeknd released an entire album today, so he’s holding on to the #1 spot…but enjoy!. Hope you enjoyed! What songs are you loving this week?...
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
