Sidney Poitier Dead At 94: Report

By Staff Writer
Atlanta Daily World
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrailblazing actor, activist, author, and ambassador Sidney Poitier has reportedly passed away at the age of 94. The Bahamian American actor’s death was first reported by two Bahamian news outlets on Friday (January 7). With a career spanning...

atlantadailyworld.com

Sidney Poitier
