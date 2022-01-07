Copperfish At Boca Center Cited For Flies, Lots Of Flies

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Copperfish Kitchen at Boca Raton Town Center Mall was cited by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on December 29th. Lots of flies, and a green, mold-like substance in the ice machine, caused concern for FLDBP.

From the report reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, and inspector logged the following complaint verbatim:

“High Priority – Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 5 live flies at bar walls in dining room Approximately 10 live flies on lights over oyster bar counter in dining room Approximately 10 live flies on wall in oyster bar in dining room Approximately 5 live flies at wall at doorway into kitchen Approximately 5 live flies on wall in dish area across from cookline Approximately 5 live flies on ceiling over cookline expo line.”

The restaurant was not shut down. An inspection carried out later in the day revealed that the fly situation had been resolved, but two basic violations were recorded:

“Basic – – From initial inspection : Basic – Equipment in poor repair. At walk in cooler gaskets, torn repaired with tape. – From follow-up inspection 2021-12-29: **Time Extended**”

And, “Basic – – From initial inspection : Basic – Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. – From follow-up inspection 2021-12-29: **Time Extended**”

The restaurant, at 5250 Town Center Circle #143, remains open.

