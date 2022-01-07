ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVXQ's Max Changmin takes the stage in 'Fever' video

By Annie Martin
 4 days ago
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Max Changmin is back with a new music video.

The 33-year-old K-pop star, a member of the music duo TVXQ, shared a performance video for his song "Fever" on Friday.

The video shows Changmin take the stage and perform "Fever" with a group of backup dancers.

"Fever" appears on Changmin's forthcoming solo EP, Devil. The singer announced the album alongside teaser art this week.

Changmin shared a release schedule for Devil on Tuesday. He will release new teaser images Jan. 10 and 11, along with a music video teaser Jan. 12.

The singer will release Devil and the full music video Jan. 13. The mini album will mark his second Korean solo EP after Chocolate, released in April 2020.

TVXQ also consists of U-Know Yunho. The duo's most recent Korean album, New Chapter #1: The Chance of Love, was released in 2018, while their Japanese album XV was released in 2019.

thebrag.com

TVXQ’s Changmin announces solo release for January 2022

K-pop group TVXQ member Changmin has announced his first solo release in two years, slated for January 2022. 2022 isn’t even here yet and Changmin is already out for our blood. TVXQ’s Changmin has confirmed that he’s working on his second solo release, slated for January 2022.
Soompi

TVXQ’s Changmin Confirmed To Make January Comeback

On December 28, Sports DongA reported that Changmin is preparing to make a comeback in January 2022. In response to the news, the singer’s label SM Entertainment confirmed it was true, saying, “Changmin is scheduled to release a new solo album in January. Please show lots of interest in it.”
allkpop.com

TVXQ's Changmin plays the 'Devil' in more charming teaser photos

TVXQ's Changmin has revealed more teaser photos for 'Devil'. As seen previously, the TVXQ member is busy preparing for his comeback with a new mini-album. In these new images, Changmin poses in a retro setting and at an altar, bringing out his many charms. The contrast between light and dark themes make viewers wonder about the concept.
allkpop.com

TVXQ's Changmin gifts all his staff members Prada card cases ahead of his comeback

TVXQ's Changmin gifted all his staff members with Prada card cases as a sign of gratitude for their hard work. On January 9th, Changmin's hairstylist updated her Instagram with a post saying she has received the gift from Changmin. She thanked him saying "Thank you Mr.prince". Other staff members and backup dancers who will be performing Changmin's title track "Maniac" with him also expressed their gratitude on Instagram, tagging Changmin on their Instagram Stories.
Billboard

Adele Shares Another ‘Oh My God’ Music Video Teaser: See the Photo

Adele‘s music video for “Oh My God” is on its way, and she has given fans another glimpse at the new visual for the single. After announcing the Jan. 12 premiere of her “Oh My God” video on social media earlier this week — along with a brief black-and-white clip — on Saturday (Jan. 8), Adele posted a second look at what’s to come.
Soompi

TVXQ’s Changmin Shares How He Felt Upon First Meeting His Wife

TVXQ’s Changmin recently recalled how he felt when he first met his wife!. On the January 6 broadcast of JTBC’s “Bistro Shigor,” the cast members went apple picking in Yanggu County. While in the car to their next destination, Cha In Pyo attempted to get conversation going by randomly asking Jo Se Ho, “Have you gone on blind dates?” Seeing his confusion, Cha In Pyo continued, “You have to get married.” Jo Se Ho answered, “I do have to… but currently, zero [dates].”
