How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content

“Inside Job” was a show that premiered late last year on Netflix and featured a great cast that included Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater, John DiMaggio, Clark Duke, and notable others. Upon watching the initial trailer, of course, there were some similarities immediately between “Inside Job” and “Rick and Morty” but not a larger part of any story or even the characters themselves portrayed as any direct similarities between the two sci-fi shows. If any of the cast members sound familiar that is because they have all, if not most, come from otherwise popular projects. Lizzy Caplan could be found previously in movies and television, and even premium cable with “Party Down”, while John DiMaggio was famous for portraying the character of Bender in “Futurama” and most recently “Disenchantment” which is also available exclusively via Netflix. Although Netflix decides to cancel shows that appeared that they had potential and fanbases overall Netflix decided to terminate these shows for reasons that are assumed to be underperformance compared to expectations or predictions. Below, we’ve gone into detail on “Inside Job”, “Rick and Morty”, and how the two shows are definitely leagues apart from one another, and other somewhat similar shows.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO