ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Memory Lane: George and Betty, the dancing stars of The Breakers

By M.M. Cloutier
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gY29_0dfdARov00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0ybu_0dfdARov00

On long-ago nights when George and Betty Montgomery fluidly waltzed or foxtrotted together with the skirted layers of her dress twirling, the surrounding hum of chit-chat and clinking silverware in The Breakers’ dining room would cease.

Were it not for an orchestra playing melodies in the cavernous space, the hush among awed guests might have been audible as a tall and tuxedoed George and a fair-haired and elegant Betty glided on the dance floor.

Before long, the Montgomerys would invite everyone to dance, in part so their pupils could shine. After all, the couple taught ballroom dancing at The Breakers for decades and even one lesson could be a revelation.

“There was a man who would take lessons from us and he knew the steps, but he seemed lost,” Betty, who died in 2008 after retiring in 1997, once said while demonstrating the “loud, soft, soft, loud, soft, soft” beat of a waltz.

“Here was this wonderful dancer and he didn't hear the beat. After some lessons, he finally heard it and yelled out, `I have it!’”

When the Montgomerys began teaching ballroom dancing at The Breakers 70-plus years ago, anyone yelling out anything — except perhaps “fore!” on the golf course — was rare.

Propriety reigned among guests who stayed for weeks, making the hotel a home away from home amid white-glove service, activities and three meals a day. Even through the early 1980s, the same couples — or their surviving spouses — came. And ballroom-dancing was on their itinerary.

The Montgomerys also taught generations of Palm Beachers and their children at dance cotillions. Marjorie Merriweather Post also engaged them for 1950s and 1960s square dances at Mar-a-Lago.

The couple first came to The Breakers in 1949.

Ballroom-dancing programs then were common at high-end hotels; the Montgomerys taught dance in the summers at The Homestead in Hot Springs, Va. — where their two daughters were born — and later the Mountain View in Whitefield, N.H.

At The Breakers, their first dance studio was located in a white cottage on the Pine Walk overlooking the golf course. Then they taught daytime classes in other spaces, including in a studio along the hotel’s mezzanine.

When they danced together during early evening tea or dinner shows in the dining room, guests said the Montgomerys seemed born to dance as a pair.

But when the couple first met after World War II while teaching at New York’s Arthur Murray Dance Studio, 6-foot-tall George, a native New Yorker and dancer fresh from piloting planes in the war, was hesitant about dancing with Betty.

She was 5 feet tall in her bare feet. Too petite, he thought. But, boy, could she dance, he soon concluded.

She’d started dancing at age 6, ruining the wood floors of her family’s Tennessee home as she tap-danced with tin-can tops tied to her shoes.

She majored in dance at Christian College in Columbia, Mo. (the school later was renamed Columbia College of Missouri), and considered a career as a ballet dancer. When she danced with George for the first time, she could tell “he felt the music the same way I did.”

George felt the same way about her.

During their early years at The Breakers, the Montgomerys took all of their meals at the hotel and dressed for the occasion. When Betty once rushed from the dance studio without the bolero jacket that matched her dress, a dining room captain draped a napkin over her bare shoulders.

Once The Breakers began year-round operation in the 1970s, the Montgomerys bought a North End home. Daughters Katherine “Katie” (Edwards) and Bonita (Guyer) attended Palm Beach Public and the now-gone Graham-Eckes Academy.

“Mother and Dad would go to teach at their dance studio at The Breakers in the morning and then have lunch at the hotel,” Katie Edwards, a North Palm Beach-based interior designer, told the Daily News. “Then they’d come home and we’d have family time before they’d dress up formally and go back to The Breakers to dance for and with guests in the evening.

“My mother sewed all of her dance costumes and my sister and I used to play dress-up in them and twirl around in the living room,” she said. “My Dad had a collection of ties and embroidered cummerbunds, but he was known his warmth and readiness to take a guest out on the dance floor. And he loved music, with a collection of records from the floor to the ceiling.”

Bonita Guyer remembered summers in New Hampshire with her sister and parents, who would move the table out of the dining room so they could dance. “When they did(a dance called) The Peabody, I can still almost hear the china shaking in the dining-room cabinet,” she laughed.

After George died in 1987, Betty, who remarried a decade later, continued to teach dancing at The Breakers, including at summer etiquette camps.

Just before she retired in 1997, Paul Leone, the hotel’s president and CEO, honored her, noting that she’d taught dance “eloquently” and been “an integral part of our social experience” for nearly 50 years.

Most of those five decades featured George, too. "It was such fun to watch them dance," daughter Guyer said.

Comments / 0

Related
Kankakee Daily Journal

Betty White tribute becomes a memorial

Hulu begins streaming episodes of the 1992 sitcom spinoff “The Golden Palace.”. Originally intended to anticipate Betty White’s 100th birthday, it now provides a way to appreciate the timeless comedian, who died at 99 on Dec. 31. A sequel to the long-running “Golden Girls,” “Palace” starred three members...
NFL
iheart.com

Joe Jonas Shares Sweet Memory With Betty White

Jonas is one of many fans and former costars to share memories with White. Hot in Cleveland costar Bertinelli, for example, tweeted “My God, how bright heaven must be right now,” after learning of her passing. Ryan Reynolds, who worked with White on The Proposal in 2009, said “the world looks different now” after losing her.
CELEBRITIES
CMT

Tom T. Hall Died by Suicide, Medical Examiner Reveals

Tom T. Hall, a Country Music Hall of Famer and beloved member of the songwriting community, wrote "Harper Valley PTA" and more. Wednesday The Williamson County, Tennessee Medical Examiner’s report revealed Hall committed suicide. The report, conducted by Samuel Smith M.D., says that Hall “had sustained an apparent self-inflicted...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
NJ.com

Memorials will honor late founder of dance company

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will hold memorials for Nai-Ni Chen virtually on Jan. 8 and in-person on Jan. 9. Nai-Ni Chen, who died in a swimming accident while on vacation with her family in Hawaii on Dec. 12, 2021, was founder, choreographer, and Artistic Director of Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Outsider.com

Mourners Build Betty White Memorial at Her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

While we ring in a New Year, many Americans are also in mourning. This New Year’s Eve saw the tragic passing of American sweetheart, comedian, and actress Betty White. Hours following reports of her death, numerous celebrities began sharing their love, stories, and heartbreak regarding the late 99-year-old icon. Meanwhile, Betty White fans headed to the actress’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to build a touching memorial. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
celebritypage.com

Saying Goodbye: Celebrity Memories of Betty White

Actress Betty White passed away at the age of 99. On December 31st, 2021, New Years Eve, it was reported the actress and comedian had passed away from natural causes in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California. She died right before her 100th birthday, which would be on January 17th. Friends, fans,...
CELEBRITIES
WUHF

Fans encouraged to donate to animal shelters in Betty White's memory

Friday marks one week since legendary actress Betty White died, just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday. White was known for her love of animals, and her fans are being encouraged to support animal shelters in her memory. Jessica Galante from Rescued Treasures Pet Adoptions in Greece joined us...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Edwards
Person
Marjorie Merriweather Post
trumbulltimes.com

Bob Saget: Honoring America's dad with a walk down memory lane

Bob Saget (May 17, 1956 – January 9, 2022) died unexpectedly at the age of 65, devastating those who grew up with the legendary comedian as well as those who knew him personally. Born to a Jewish family in Philadelphia, Robert Lane "Bob" Saget rose to fame in the...
TV SHOWS
WBIR

Young-Williams Animal Center receives donations in memory of Betty White

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams Animal Center said it has received hundreds of dollars in donations in memory of the late TV star, Betty White. White died on Dec. 31, 2021, at age 99. Famous for her roles on the "Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Golden Girls" among eight decades worth of TV and film performances, she was also an animal lover.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom Dance#Ballroom Dancing#First Dance#Dance Studio#Montgomerys
DoYouRemember?

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Irene Ryan Began Performing At 11 Years Old And Worked Right Up Until Her Death In 1973

Actress Irene Ryan was actually born Jessie Irene Noblitt in 1902. She began her career at the young age of 11 after winning a contest for singing the song “Pretty Baby.” It sparked her love for performing and acting and her career blossomed when she met Tim Ryan. They married when she was 20 and performed in vaudeville as a double act. They starred in several short comedies as Tim and Irene.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

457
Followers
188
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy