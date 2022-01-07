PHOTOS: CMPD needs help identifying robbery suspects

7-Eleven robbery suspects CMPD is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects from a recent robbery. (CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Armed Robbery Unit are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects from a recent robbery.

Shortly after 6:31 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2021, two men entered the 7-Eleven at 1501 N. Tryon Street. After entering the store, the suspects got drinks and approached the counter. Police says the suspects then physically assaulted an employee, took property from the business and left the business on foot.

One suspect was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black jeans and black sneakers. The other suspect was last seen wearing a hooded blue puffer jacket and black jeans.

CMPD’s Armed Robbery Unit asks anyone in the community who knows the suspects pictured below to call 911.

Information can be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

