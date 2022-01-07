ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple CEO Tim Cook made nearly $100M in 2021

Tim Cook -- who has been CEO of Apple since 2011 -- earned $98.73 million in 2021. via REUTERS

Apple CEO Tim Cook received nearly $100 million in compensation in fiscal 2021 in what was another strong year for the iPhone maker, according to an SEC filing published Thursday.

Cook, 61, earned $98.73 million in total compensation. The sum included more than $82 million in stock awards, a $12 million bonus tied to internal performance targets, a $3 million base salary and about $1.4 million in other compensation.

For Cook, the year marked a decade of service as Apple’s CEO. The tech giant reported annual sales of nearly $366 billion despite the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues that have complicated production.

“In 2021 we marked the 10th anniversary of Tim Cook’s leadership as CEO,” Apple said in the filing. “It’s been a remarkable decade for Apple and in 2021 Mr. Cook was granted an equity award for the first time since he was promoted to CEO in August 2011.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Yzmi_0dfd9LlX00
Cook’s pay rose significantly over the last fiscal year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fyJ4_0dfd9LlX00
The company’s SEC filing revealed the salaries of Cook and other high-ranking executives.

Of the $82 million in stock awards, about $44.8 million came in the form of performance-based restricted stock units. The remaining $37.5 million will be dispersed in three tranches starting in 2023.

The $1.4 million in other compensation includes Cook’s air travel, 401(k), life insurance, security and vacation cash-outs.

Cook’s pay rose significantly compared to the previous fiscal year, when the Apple CEO received $14.8 million in compensation. In 2021, he earned more than 1,400 times the pay of Apple’s average employee, according to Reuters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j42hN_0dfd9LlX00
Cook and other executives at Apple received incentive rewards in 2021.

Earlier this week, Apple became the first company in history to achieve a $3 trillion market valuation. The tech giant has since fallen back below the historic threshold.

Comments / 0

