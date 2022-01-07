Audacy Sports College Football Playoff National Championship preview: Can Georgia finally get over the hump?

At the end of the game, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby smart and the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban shared an embrace after a hard-fought battle. With Smart being one of Saban’s former and most loyal assistant coaches, the Alabama head coach had nothing but praise for his former assistant. But what is caught on the audio was a possible update on Alabama receiver Jameson Williams who left the game early with a leg injury.

