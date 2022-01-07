Audacy Sports College Football Playoff National Championship preview: Can Georgia finally get over the hump?
With the two semifinal games on New Year's Eve being complete duds, will a Georgia-Alabama rematch live you to the hype? Can Kirby Smart finally get the best of his mentor Nick Saban when it matters most? Jasper Jones of Audacy Sports previews the College Football Playoff National Championship game, providing standout players to look out for and keys to victory for each team.
Georgia vs. Alabama (+3.5) Mon Jan 10, 8 p.m. EST ESPN
Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342
LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Comments / 0