College Sports

Audacy Sports College Football Playoff National Championship preview: Can Georgia finally get over the hump?

By Jasper Jones
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pjKDR_0dfd9Dhj00

With the two semifinal games on New Year's Eve being complete duds, will a Georgia-Alabama rematch live you to the hype? Can Kirby Smart finally get the best of his mentor Nick Saban when it matters most? Jasper Jones of Audacy Sports previews the College Football Playoff National Championship game, providing standout players to look out for and keys to victory for each team.

Georgia vs. Alabama (+3.5) Mon Jan 10, 8 p.m. EST ESPN

