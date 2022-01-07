ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith farts during a workout with Miami Dolphins in hilarious video: ‘Sorry about this’

By Annabel Nugent
 4 days ago

Will Smith has shared a video in which he accidentally farts while working out with the Miami Dolphins American football team.

The actor shared a video of the embarrassing moment with his 57.1 million Instagram followers yesterday (6 January).

“Training with the Miami Dolphins was going great until the morning coffee snuck up on me,” wrote Smith. “Wait for it…”

In the clip, the I Am Legend star is seen on his knees, stretching his body across a muscle roller when he accidentally breaks wind.

After farting, Smith can be seen looking around sheepishly to see whether the moment had been caught on camera.

His question is answered when the room full of people bursts out in laughter. “Sorry about this,” he says. “Excuse me.”

Smith then jokes: “You guys have showers in here?”

In a caption to the video, the Oscar nominee wrote: “They said to relax ALL my muscles.”

The clip sent Smith’s fans into hysterics, with many commenting on the post to share their reaction to the video.

Transformers director Michael Bay commented: “We would of cut that out – young movie crews like to show authentic.!! That’s why I love you Will you keep it real.”

Another person added: “It happens but something extra funny about it when it’s Will Smith.”

