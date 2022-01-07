Arhaus to replace Jos. A. Bank store in Towson’s Shops at Kenilworth

The Shops at Kenilworth, newly renovated facade/entrance. Baltimore Sun/TNS

Home retailer Arhaus will open this fall as an anchor of The Shops at Kenilworth in Towson, replacing longtime tenant Jos. A. Bank Clothiers, which will relocate in Towson.

Arhaus will move into the 9,000-square-foot space now occupied by the men’s apparel retailer, next to Kenilworth Gourmet and accessible from its own entrance and inside the mall, developer Greenberg Gibbons said Friday.

Arhaus specializes in artisan-crafted furniture and decor.

“This addition expands upon our plan to diversify the high-quality retailers and services to make The Shops at Kenilworth a one-stop destination for the local community,” said Eric Walter, president of Greenberg Gibbons, in the announcement.

Jos. A. Bank will close its Kenilworth store this month and relocate, according to a representative of Greenberg Gibbons.

Arhaus, which operates 75 showrooms in the U.S., says it was family-founded in 1986 with a mission to build unique, high-quality home furnishings. The retailer offers complimentary in-home design services.

Last summer, the mall’s developer announced that an upscale boutique fitness concept created by Coppermine will fill space that longtime anchor and home goods retailer Stebbins Anderson occupied for decades before closing at the end of 2019 .

Other Kenilworth tenants include grocer Trader Joe’s, About Faces Day Spa & Salon, South Moon Under, Ruth Shaw, Radcliffe Jewelers, Quiet Storm Surf Shop, Atwaters and Italian Gardens.

This story may be updated.