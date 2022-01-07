ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Shuffle Board: New CEOs at Teijin, Mirror and Lululemon Digital Fitness, CFO Change at Cato, Fabric Taps SVP

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eJ7fp_0dfd8dQI00

Lululemon Athletica named Michael Aragon CEO of Mirror and Lululemon Digital Fitness; Teijin elected Akimoto Uchikawa president and CEO.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week and SJ Promo- 25% off members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sourcing Journal

AAFA to Honor Levi’s Chip Bergh, Gap Inc. and More

Leaders in denim and sustainability are among the honorees for The American Apparel & Footwear Association’s 2022 American Image Awards. “Sustainability—and really all elements of ESG—is at the core of everything we do in today’s apparel and footwear industry. This includes our consideration of honorees for the American Image Awards,” said Steve Lamar, president and CEO of AAFA. “It is no longer enough to say that your company values sustainability. Today’s employees and consumers look at our actions, both individually and collectively, and how they will improve our world. This year’s honorees are leading the industry forward on sustainable practices, and...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Unisync Adopts 3DLook’s Fit Technology for Canadian Corporate Clients

Apparel design and manufacturing firm Unisync Corp. announced a partnership with virtual try-on and fit recommendation engine 3DLook. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

For Guess, Covid Has Been a Catalyst for Smarter Business Decisions

Guess Inc. CEO Carlos Alberini is confident in the company’s vision, despite the pandemic making it more challenging than ever to make future projections. On Monday at the 24th Annual ICR XChange Conference, an event that brings together public and private company management teams to share consumer trends and public company prospects, Alberini focused on the changes being made throughout the company’s Guess and Marciano brands that are fueling optimism. What’s caused some brands to sink and others to swim in the face of a global crisis was the ability to be nimble. Despite its size, Guess acted quickly to challenges, re-engineering its store...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Bast Fibre Technologies Acquires N.C.-Based Lumberton Cellulose

Ideally located to serve its North American customers, BFT plans to invest and make the operation its flagship U.S. manufacturing site. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week and SJ Promo- 25% off members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Appeals Indian Watchdog’s Suspension of Future Deal

Amazon’s tussle with Reliance Industries over the fate of Indian retail conglomerate Future Group has taken yet another legal turn. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

ICR Day One: Supply Chain Issues and MA

Fashion retailers talked how they tackled supply chain disruptions and discussed how they think about mergers and acquisitions. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

20 Years Later, AG Balances Being a Premium Denim and Lifestyle Brand

The design and manufacturing processes that AG put in place more than 20 years ago continue to work in the company’s favor. Established by Adriano Goldschmied and Yul Ku during the early aughts denim rush, the Los Angeles-based brand was instantly recognized for its unique washes and vertically operated manufacturing that allowed it to maneuver to current market trends and demands. Those same qualities, as well as its adoption of environmentally conscious design, fabrics and finishing, have been key to its longevity. AG marked its 20th anniversary in 2021, and celebrations are continuing into the new year. The brand recently released a limited-edition...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

What’s Next? Higher Prices, According to This 700-Store Retailer

A major retailer blamed stubbornly high freight costs as a factor in its decision to raise product prices in the spring and in the fall. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teijin#Ceo#Shuffle Board#Mirror#Lululemon Digital Fitness#Cfo#Cato#Sj Promo 40#Sj Promo 25
Sourcing Journal

Lululemon, Torrid, DXL and More Reveal Holiday Results

Early estimates for the 2021 holiday season shined a light on apparel’s performance. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
SHOPPING
Sourcing Journal

Nike’s Case Against Adidas Inches Forward

In other Nike news, an HSBC analyst downgraded the firm to “Hold” after shutdowns in Vietnam reportedly led to slumping sales in China. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Judge Steps Aside from Amazon Case, Citing Financial Conflict of Interest

A federal judge has recused himself from presiding over an Amazon real estate case due to financial conflict, after being the subject of a Dec. 30 Wall Street Journal report that revealed his wife’s investment in the e-commerce giant’s stock. Amazon, the plaintiff in the trial, has accused two former employees of taking kickbacks from a real estate developer and violating Amazon’s conflict-of-interest policies. U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady of the Eastern District of Virginia had ruled in Amazon’s favor on several pretrial motions during the 20 months he oversaw the civil case. An Amazon representative told Sourcing Journal the company did not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sourcing Journal

Retailers Kick Off the Year with New Denim Fits and Deep Discounts

Fashion retail is taking the adage “out with the old, in with new” literally this winter, but not without relying on discounts to make room for fresh stock. Though retailers are working to reset the pre-pandemic year-round promotional calendar that consumers have grown to expect, a new report by retail analytics company Edited shows that over half of the products available online are advertised as discounted. While the number of new arrivals in the U.S. trumps the number of products discounted for the first time by 35 percent, retailers are opting for deep discounts to shed their inventory. Edited reports that 10...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
Sourcing Journal

Oeko-Tex Updates Certification Criteria, Launches Impact Calculator

To promote progress and data exchange along the global textile supply chain, Oeko-Tex has launched the Impact Calculator. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Vietnam’s Slow Rebound Stubs US Footwear Import Growth

Footwear imports from No. 1 supplier China grew 30.4 percent to 1.2 billion pairs in the 11-month period. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

From Cotton to Containers, Supply Chain Prices Stay Inflated

U.S. spot cotton prices averaged $1.11 per pound for the week ended Jan. 6, up from $1.09 the prior week and 75.34 cents a year earlier. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

How Fashion Can Scale Supply Chains for Logistical Excellence and Differentiation

Companies often think of their supply chain’s last mile as being, well, the last mile, but it actually starts thousands of miles earlier, long before inventory is being managed in a local capacity. And this global mindset requires highly specialized technology to connect the international and domestic pieces for true end-to-end synchronization. American Eagle Outfitters has made a name for itself as a retailer on the forefront of strategy and investment when it comes to supply chain. Back in 2014, it started focusing on omnichannel retailing, building out supply chains and the capability to be channel agnostic. Fast-forward to 2021, where...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Dalena White of IWTO on Transparency and Responsible Behavior

In this Q&A, Dalena White of International Wool Textile Organisation discusses wool’s benefits and ways to counter industry greenwashing.  This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Rivet Names Marykate Kelley Sales and Marketing Manager

Rivet, the global media authority serving the international denim industry, announced Thursday that Marykate Kelley has joined the company as sales and marketing manager. In this newly created role, Kelley will be responsible for prospecting new global business, steering marketing ideation and planning execution for Rivet advertisers. In addition, Kelley will aid in the implementation of new content and product offerings across digital and print. Kelley brings to the role a global perspective of the denim industry. Most recently, she served as marketing manager for Candiani Denim in Milan, overseeing the renowned mill’s global marketing strategy, including brand positioning and communication, customer...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Chairish Expands with 200K European Furnishings, Home Goods

Online vintage and resale furniture retailer Chairish is adding hundreds of thousands of European pieces to its inventory this year, building on the company’s acquisition last year of Pamono, a European luxury vintage marketplace. The marketplace offers items sourced from 2,000 high galleries, shops, editors, artisans, and designers throughout Europe, with an average of 4,000 new arrivals weekly. As the trend of resale furnishings continues to grow, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, Chairish has seen its business grow substantially—39 percent year-over-year growth in 2020 and 54 percent year-over-year in 2021 with the acquisition of Pamono. Part of that growth is...
HOME & GARDEN
Sourcing Journal

AGI Denim’s New Collection Challenges Microfiber Pollution

A recent report from The Nature Conservancy and Bain & Company found that an estimated 120,000 million metric tons of synthetic microfibers are released into the environment annually at the pre-consumer stage. This type of pollution has infiltrated even the most remote areas of the Arctic: In 2020, microfibers were found in surface sediment samples collected from the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Laurentian Great Lakes and shallow suburban lakes in southern Ontario. Headlines like these are inspiring companies like Patagonia and Samsung to develop a washing machine that minimizes the number of microfibers that seep into waterways through laundering. They are also the driving...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
933
Followers
2K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy