Shuffle Board: New CEOs at Teijin, Mirror and Lululemon Digital Fitness, CFO Change at Cato, Fabric Taps SVP
Lululemon Athletica named Michael Aragon CEO of Mirror and Lululemon Digital Fitness; Teijin elected Akimoto Uchikawa president and CEO.This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week and SJ Promo- 25% off members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Comments / 0