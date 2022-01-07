Shuffle Board: New CEOs at Teijin, Mirror and Lululemon Digital Fitness, CFO Change at Cato, Fabric Taps SVP

Leaders in denim and sustainability are among the honorees for The American Apparel & Footwear Association’s 2022 American Image Awards. “Sustainability—and really all elements of ESG—is at the core of everything we do in today’s apparel and footwear industry. This includes our consideration of honorees for the American Image Awards,” said Steve Lamar, president and CEO of AAFA. “It is no longer enough to say that your company values sustainability. Today’s employees and consumers look at our actions, both individually and collectively, and how they will improve our world. This year’s honorees are leading the industry forward on sustainable practices, and...

