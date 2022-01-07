ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Third day of 19,000+ cases

By Joe Clark
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Friday, Jan. 7 follow:

Total Change
New cases 2,151,829 +19,563
Hospitalizations 99,170 +440
ICU admissions 12,007 +51
Deaths* 30,072 398
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 15,000 .

Ohio restaurants that didn’t get COVID-19 aid face bleak COVID winter

The department reported 10,626 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,042,279 , which is 60.25% of the state’s population. And 31,264 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No. 		Percent of
total beds 		Percent of total
beds available
Total 6,570 26% 16.4%
In ICU 1,327 29.35% 14.13%
On ventilator 855 17.31% 58.35%

Omicron has replaced delta as America’s dominant COVID-19 variant, and new cases are reaching record levels in Ohio and nationwide. Several hospital systems have announced they are postponing elective surgeries due to the rising number of COVID cases. Federal regulators are now recommending COVID-19 booster shots for Americans as young as 12. Some Central Ohio parents hope the expanded eligibility will help keep their students in school .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

