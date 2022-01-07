Starkville police arrest 3 in connection to shooting death of nine-year-old
STARKVILLE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Thursday, Starkville police arrested three men in connection to the shooting death of a nine-year-old child .
Police the suspects have been identified as Barron Hubbard, 29; Tabyron Fisher, 21; and Dellveon Lindsey, 19. All three suspects have been charged with one count of murder and six counts of aggravated assault.
The shooting happened on Wednesday, January 5 on Santa Anita Avenue. Police said the child was shot inside a vehicle.
