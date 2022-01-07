Citigroup to enforce 'no-jab, no-job' policy starting Jan. 14 - source

Citigroup has become the first major U.S. bank to enforce COVID-19 vaccines, telling its employees to either get vaccinated by Jan. 14 or risk going unpaid for the rest of the month—before getting fired. The company is the first Wall Street bank to enforce a vaccine mandate, going farther than competitors Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase in simply telling unvaccinated employees to work from home. “You are welcome to apply for other roles at Citi in the future as long as you are compliant with Citi’s vaccination policy,” the bank said in a memo announcing its decision. “If you are not vaccinated, we urge you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.” About 90 percent of Citi’s workforce is vaccinated as it seeks to meet President Joe Biden’s business vaccine mandate, a source told Reuters.

