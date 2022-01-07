ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Citigroup to enforce 'no-jab, no-job' policy starting Jan. 14 - source

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will begin enforcing a previously announced "no-jab, no job" policy as of Jan. 14, according to a source familiar with the matter, making it the first major Wall Street institution to implement a strict COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The move comes as the financial industry,...

www.investing.com

Comments / 14

Pat
4d ago

Time to close your Citibank accounts

Reply
14
Related
Daily Mail

Citigroup tells 3,250 workers who are still unvaccinated out of 65,000 workforce they will be fired if they fail to get jabbed by January 14

Citigroup warned workers who have yet to comply with a companywide vaccine mandate that they will be fired by the end of the month if they fail to get a shot by January 14. On Friday, the bank sent workers a memo reminding them that the end of next week is the deadline to submit proof of vaccination, reiterating the deadline first established in October.
HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Citigroup Will Start Booting Its Anti-Vax Bankers

Citigroup has become the first major U.S. bank to enforce COVID-19 vaccines, telling its employees to either get vaccinated by Jan. 14 or risk going unpaid for the rest of the month—before getting fired. The company is the first Wall Street bank to enforce a vaccine mandate, going farther than competitors Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase in simply telling unvaccinated employees to work from home. “You are welcome to apply for other roles at Citi in the future as long as you are compliant with Citi’s vaccination policy,” the bank said in a memo announcing its decision. “If you are not vaccinated, we urge you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.” About 90 percent of Citi’s workforce is vaccinated as it seeks to meet President Joe Biden’s business vaccine mandate, a source told Reuters.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kirby
Person
Joe Biden
New Haven Register

Citigroup confronts vaccine holdouts in no jab, no job mandate

Citigroup was the first major Wall Street bank to impose a strict Covid-19 vaccine mandate: Get a shot or face termination. With its deadline fast approaching, the company is preparing for action. Office workers who don't comply by Jan. 14 will be placed on unpaid leave and a message to...
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Unvaccinated Citi employees to be fired as Jan. 14 deadline hits

Citigroup will terminate employees who have still not received full COVID-19 vaccination by Jan. 14, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business. Citi announced the company’s plan to require vaccinations for employees in a post on LinkedIn on Oct. 28. "We have made the decision to require U.S.-based colleagues to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pymnts

Citigroup to Workers: Get a Shot or Get a New Job

Citigroup is giving its employees who haven’t yet received a COVID vaccine one more week to either get a shot or find new work. As Bloomberg News reported Friday (Jan. 7), the Wall Street bank has set a deadline of Jan. 14 for any holdouts to get vaccinated. Office workers who still haven’t gotten a vaccine by that date will be put on unpaid leave, with their final day of employment coming at the end of January.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup Inc#Government Contracts#Reuters#Omicron#Goldman Sachs Co#Gs#Morgan Stanley#Jpmorgan Chase#Democratic#The U S Supreme Court#Republican
bloomberglaw.com

‘No Jab, No Job’ on the Rise: Workplace Rights, Risks Explained

More unvaccinated workers will be fired this year for refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine, and they don’t have much legal recourse to fight back. said it would begin terminating workers at the end of the month for failing to comply with its inoculation mandate, joining the ranks of companies like Alphabet’s Google, Inc. and others that said they’d move to dismiss vaccine holdouts.
HEALTH
investing.com

Powell, Brainard hearings may shine light on inflation risks, broader Fed debates

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate committee holds hearings this week for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and vice chair nominee Lael Brainard that could provide new details about the U.S. central bank's plans to tighten monetary policy, but also kick off a broader debate in coming weeks about its role in addressing issues as disparate as climate change and racial inequality.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
FOXBusiness

Walmart cuts paid leave in half for COVID-positive workers

Walmart Inc workers in the United States who must isolate or who have tested positive for COVID-19 will receive one week of paid leave instead of two under a new policy that aligns with a change in U.S. health guidance. A memo, seen by Reuters, sent on Tuesday to U.S....
BUSINESS
Reuters

White House says COVID stimulus talks ongoing but economy strong

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The White House is in constant ongoing dialogue with U.S. lawmakers and others on COVID-19 stimulus funding but the current economy appears strong, the White House spokeswoman said on Wednesday. "We are in a very different place than we were a year ago or six...
POTUS
US News and World Report

U.S. Insurers Must Cover Eight At-Home COVID Tests Per Person Monthly - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Insurance companies will be required to cover eight over-the-counter at-home coronavirus tests per person each month starting Saturday, the Biden administration said, expanding access to highly sought-after kits as Americans grapple with a surge in coronavirus cases. The White House also said on Monday that there is...
POTUS
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check: Why Biden Will Be Forced To Dole Out A Fourth Payment

With the COVID-19 spreading like a wildfire at the start of 2022, many Americans sign petitions for a fourth stimulus check. Stimulus checks served as a lifeline for the American public during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped keep the economy afloat during the downturn precipitated by lockdowns. The Corona pandemic...
BUSINESS
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy