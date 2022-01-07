ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Campaign for Greater Buffalo to make one last effort to save Great Northern grain elevator

By Brayton J Wilson
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Campaign for Greater Buffalo is looking to make one last effort to avoid the demolition of the Great Northern grain elevator on Ganson Street in Buffalo's "Old First Ward".

The three parties involved in the case are set to return to court on Friday after the Campaign for Greater Buffalo has presented the court with an Order to Show Cause, seeking to stay the demolition once again. The 2 p.m. EST hearing on Friday will, once again, be heard by Justice Emilio Colaiacovo.

It was Wednesday afternoon when Justice Colaiacovo announced his ruling in favor of the City of Buffalo for issuing the order of an emergency demolition of the 1897 grain elevator for Archer-Daniels-Midland Milling Co., the owner of the building.

"It is regrettable that the Court is required to make this determination," Colaiacovo wrote. "However, the present condition of the building, as well as the damage sustained during the December windstorm, renders this decision rather straightforward."

Colaiacovo's decision was handed down after all parties took part in a pair of separate court hearings, as well as a failed attempt at mediation in-between both hearings.

The north wall of the Great Northern suffered significant structural damage as a result of a strong windstorm back on Dec. 11. After the City of Buffalo conducted a thorough assessment of the structure after the storm, they also found stress cracks on the east wall of the building, as well as some corrugated metal sheets that have either fallen off the cupola or were in danger of falling off.

According to Buffalo's Commissioner of Permit and Inspection, James Comerford, his decision to issue the order for emergency demolition of the Great Northern was solely for the purpose of public safety, and that there was no way anyone could say if or when the structure was bound for further collapse.

Stay tuned for the latest on this developing story...

