Struthers woman accused of ramming into ex’s car

By Joe Gorman
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Struthers woman is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court on charges she rammed her car into her ex-boyfriend’s car Thursday.

Jennifer Hall, 35, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on two counts of felonious assault charges. She was arrested about 11:20 p.m. in a parking lot on East Midlothian Boulevard after a man called police and told them Hall had run into his car.

Youngstown man accused of firing gun over unwanted visitor

The man said he was at first driving east on East Midlothian Boulevard near Lemoyne Avenue when Hall appeared on the road in the car she was driving and tried to run him off the road.

The man continued driving and pulled into a parking lot with Hall following. She then accelerated and rammed into the back of his car, reports said.

Neither the man nor his current girlfriend was injured. The car Hall was driving had heavy front-end damage, and the man’s car had extensive damage to the rear, reports said.

Reports said there have been reports filed in Struhers and Campbell between Hall, her ex-boyfriend and his current girlfriend.

