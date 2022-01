When most of us think about getting a technical certification, one of the first questions we have is what area of technology we want to be certified in. But a quick follow-up question will likely be where to get the certification. For a virtualization certification, VMware is an excellent bet. But why choose VMware for certification in something like an endpoint security certification? In this article, we’ll see exactly why VMware is a great choice and then look at what goes into achieving a VMware endpoint security certification.

