In the last year alone, millions of individuals left their jobs. Some have called it a crisis for the American economy, while others dubbed it “The Great Resignation.” Among the millions of people leaving the workforce is a staggering number of women who have exited the pandemic, prompting even more precise naming for this crisis of labor — the “shecession.” Today, 1.3 million women remain out of work. While this statistic alone is worrisome, it’s even more troubling when considering that the number of women working outside of the home is the lowest it’s been in 34 years.

JOBS ・ 12 DAYS AGO