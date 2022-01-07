ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

InFocus: Organizing your personal finances

By Amy Phillips
 4 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– It’s a new year and many people make resolutions to improve their health, including losing weight and quitting smoking. But what about your financial health?

Now might be a good time to take a closer look at your finances and find out what you can do to become debt-free, save for retirement, or pay for your child’s college education.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking with a financial counselor about ways to manage your money and protect your financial future. Watch 22News InFocus Sunday at noon on 22News.

