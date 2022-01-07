ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Clark’s Successor at FreeWheel Secured

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — He’s been the U.S. chief revenue...

www.rbr.com

Comments / 0

Radio Business Report

AdLarge, G Networks Announce Ad Sales Partnership

NEW YORK — One is a 10-year-old independent ad sales company connecting audio publishers, brands, and audiences. The other is a full-service network audio company offering sales, marketing, and affiliate products to some 4,000 affiliates that is a division of Gen Media Partners. As of today, the two entities...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

FreeWheel Appoints Mark McKee as General Manager

McKee to lead the tech company’s efforts to transform the TV landscape by connecting buyers and sellers of premium video advertising. FreeWheel named Mark McKee as General Manager, effective immediately. Marketing Technology News: Hyundai Motor Presents Vision of Unlimited Mobility Enabled by Robotics and Metaverse at CES 2022. “At...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Comcast's FreeWheel names new GM

NEW YORK – Today, FreeWheel named Mark McKee as General Manager, effective immediately. In this new position, McKee will oversee all aspects of FreeWheel's business, including sales, product, engineering, operations and support services across the U.S. and all international markets. This will include leading the company's global business strategy and implementation, driving innovation in lockstep with clients' evolving needs, and accelerating the growth of the company's marketplace exchange between media buyers and sellers.
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

Canadian ‘Succession’ Move: Rogers Selects Staffieri as CEO

TORONTO — It’s been a not-so-dissimilar family battle to the storyline of acclaimed HBO comedy-drama Succession, which centers on a highly dysfunctional dynasty at one of the world’s largest media and entertainment conglomerates. On Monday (1/10), the future of Rogers Communications entered a new chapter, as the...
BUSINESS
State
New York State
Radio Business Report

Discovery Inc. Makes Investment in OpenAP

NEW YORK — Discovery, Inc. has become a minority owner of OpenAP, the advanced advertising company serving the television industry. Discovery joins FOX, NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS in the joint venture. The investment signals an expansion of Discovery’s existing relationship with OpenAP, having integrated with OpenID in April 2021 and...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

PILOT Opens Window for 2022 Innovation Challenge

WASHINGTON, D.C. — PILOT, NAB‘s technology innovation initiative, is now accepting submissions for the PILOT Innovation Challenge through 5pm Eastern on Monday, January 31. The program will provide mentorship and promotion to winning proposals, along with an opportunity to demonstrate their products at the 2022 NAB Show. This...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Meow Wolf Hires Former ViacomCBS Executive Jose Tolosa As New CEO

EXCLUSIVE: Meow Wolf, the U.S.-based arts and entertainment company, will welcome a new CEO, Jose Tolosa, formerly of ViacomCBS. Tolosa brings 25 years of experience in emerging industries and will be focused on continuing Meow Wolf’s expansion and growth.  Tolosa takes over the role from co-CEOs Carl Christensen, Ali Rubinstein and Jim Ward, who became interim co-CEOs in October 2019. Ward, originally chief content officer, stepped down as co-CEO last year and remains an advisor to the company. Christensen and Rubinstein will return to their original roles as chief financial officer and chief creative officer, respectively. “Ali, Carl and Jim have been...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery Buys Stake in Advanced TV Ad Joint Venture OpenAP

Discovery said on Monday that it has agreed to invest and become a minority owner of OpenAP, the advanced advertising joint venture company created by several media industry giants. Discovery joins Fox Corp., Comcast’s NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS in the joint venture whose goal is to bring “simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television.” Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Discovery will have two representatives on OpenAP’s board of directors: Jon Steinlauf, its chief U.S. advertising sales officer, and Jim Keller, executive vp, digital ad sales and advanced advertising. Discovery involvement comes as media giants look for improved audience measurement and work to leverage audience...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Nester Hosiery Taps Chris Bevin for SVP of Brands and Licenses Role, The North Face Names New Global Brand President + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 11, 2022: Nester Hosiery announced it has tapped Chris Bevin to fill its SVP of brands and licenses role.  Bevin brings 30 years of experience in the industry to Nester Hosiery, a manufacturer of performance merino wool socks and the parent company of Farm to Feet. The experience includes more than 15 years spent at Balega, where Bevin served as president from 2009 to 2015. “We are putting considerable resources behind...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

Coleman Insights Promotions Include SVPs, VPs

The new year is bringing new responsibilities to four members of the Coleman Insights leadership team. Eileen Genna is promoted to Senior Vice President, Business Operations; David Baird is promoted to Senior Vice President, Research Operations; Jay Nachlis is promoted to Vice President/Consultant & Marketing Director; and Meghan Campbell is promoted to Vice President/Consultant & Director, Qualitative Services.
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

Acast Appoints a VP of Marketing

It’s a newly created position for Patrick Butkus, who was most recently Director of Acquisition Marketing at Discovery streaming products discovery+ and GOLFTV. He’ll be responsible for building and enhancing recognition of the Acast brand, products and services globally. Lizzy Pollott, Acast’s SVP Marketing Communications and Brand, said,...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

These Retail Companies Are Requiring Vaccinations for Employees

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. At the same time, President Biden’s mandate that businesses with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees is pending approval in the Supreme Court....
RETAIL
Radio Business Report

Top Software-Focused Private Equity Firm Buys Xytech

LOS ANGELES — It’s considered to be a leader in facility management software for the broadcast and media industries, thanks in large part to MediaPulse, which provides scheduling, automation, asset management, billing and cost recovery for broadcasters, media services companies and transmission facilities. As of today, it is...
SOFTWARE
The Hollywood Reporter

ITV Studios’ Global Entertainment Division Promotes Arjan Pomper to Managing Director

ITV Studios’ Global Entertainment, the division responsible for selling and monetizing such unscripted formats as Love Island and The Voice globally, has promoted Arjan Pomper to the role of managing director. As managing director, Pomper reports directly to ITV Studios chief operating officer David McGraynor and will work closely with key stakeholders from across the group to help grow its global formats business. The Global Entertainment arm’s catalog of 285 formats includes some of the largest shows in the world, including The Voice, Love Island, The Chase, I Am A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Come Dine With Me and such...
BUSINESS
Variety

Merlin Unveils New Board of Directors, With Nine First-Time Members

Merlin, the digital-rights licensing partner for independent music companies, has announced its newly elected board of directors. The board, which is elected from and by Merlin’s members, includes representatives from twelve different countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania, and will service the organizations tens of thousands of member labels as it strikes deals with partners such as Apple, Facebook, Peloton, Snap, Spotify, TikTok, YouTube, and more. This year, nearly half of the board members have been elected or appointed for their first term, with 11 members returning for another term.  Newly elected to the 2022 board are: Pascal...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

FCC’s Starks Discusses Modernizing U.S. Digital Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mark your calendars for today at 1pm Eastern. Thanks when global tech trade association ITI will host FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks for a virtual discussion devoted to modernizing digital infrastructure in the U.S. The Democratic Commission plans to share how the U.S. government can work with...
INTERNET
MarketWatch

Aptiv to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash

Aptiv Plc said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River makes edge-to-cloud software for the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive markets and is used on more than 2 billion devises across more than 1,700 customers globally, the companies said in a joint statement. "The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become critical elements of the broader intelligent ecosystem," said Kevin Clark, CEO of Aptiv. The deal is expected to close by mid-year and will be financed by a mix of cash and debt. Aptiv shares were not active premarket, but have gained 13% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
SOFTWARE

