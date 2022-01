Several areas in the No Coast Network listening area have been awarded state grants to improve broadband internet access. MCG has received a $3.6 million grant for broadband in Mahaska County. Citizens Mutual Telephone Company has received around $6.3 million for projects in northeastern and western Wapello County. The Modern Cooperative Telephone Company has received a $3.45 million grant for broadband access in Keokuk County. The Sully Telephone Association will receive $308,000 for two projects in that area. And Windstream has received about $4 million in grants for expanding broadband in Keokuk, Marion and Monroe Counties. Over $210 million in grants have been awarded through the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grants program.

MAHASKA COUNTY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO