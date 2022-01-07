ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nexstar Shares Continue To Shine

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company’s stock went ex-dividend on November 10. Its five-year growth trend is excellent, even when...

www.rbr.com

Benzinga

Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of The Travelers Companies Inc.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) traded today at a new 12-month high of $168.31. Approximately 195,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.
Radio Business Report

As Retrans Battles Widen, TEGNA Sets Q4 ’21 Earnings Date

The second retransmission consent breakdown in two months transpired on Tuesday evening for TEGNA, with Verizon FiOS joining Dish Network as MVPDs presently preventing its consumers from seeing the broadcast TV station owner’s offerings in lieu of a fresh carriage agreement. With those negotiations as a backdrop, TEGNA has...
Benzinga

Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation

Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) traded today at $18.04, eclipsing its 12-month high. So far today approximately 989,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 16.7 million shares. Marathon is an independent exploration and production company primarily focusing on unconventional resources in the...
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) sank 0.22% to $539.85 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. This was the stock's seventh consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $161.14 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
Seekingalpha.com

EnLink Midstream Shares Continue To Offer Huge Upside

Despite a fierce run higher in 2021, ENLC shares remain cheap. EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is transitioning into a higher-quality gathering and processing company. ENLC operates in four segments. Two are in decline, a third is likely to see moderate long-term growth, and a fourth—its Permian segment—is growing like a weed. As the Permian segment grows at a higher rate than the other three, it will weigh more heavily in companywide results and drive future growth.
NBC Connecticut

Rivian Shares Continue to Dive Following Amazon-Stellantis Deal

Shares of Rivian fell Thursday, a day after automaker Stellantis announced that Amazon would provide its cloud services and in-car dashboard software. Rivian, an electric-vehicle company backed by Amazon, debuted on the Nasdaq just two months ago. An Amazon spokesperson reiterated the company's support for Rivian in a statement to...
MarketWatch

Nasdaq ekes out gain to post biggest intraday rebound since February 2020

Stocks ended mostly lower but well off session lows Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite erasing its early plunge to eke out a small gain. The Nasdaq finished with a gain of around 7 points, or less than 0.1%, near 14,943, according to preliminary figures, after falling as much as 2.7% at its session low. The reversal marked the index's biggest intraday comeback since Feb. 28, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a loss of around 163 points, or 0.4%, near 36,069 after dropping by around 592 points at its low. The S&P 500 closed with a loss of around 7 points, or 0.1%, near 4,670.
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slipped 0.66% to $3,229.72 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $543.36 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rallied 1.21% to $2,773.39 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $245.94 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.07% higher to $314.27 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $35.40 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
