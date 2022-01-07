ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Head-on crash reported in Longmeadow

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U9FXS_0dfd62gg00

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers were called to a head-on crash near the intersection of Converse Street and Rugby Road in Longmeadow Friday morning.

According to the Longmeadow Police, at around 9:30 a.m. officers were called to a head-on crash during the snow storm. An officer was able to put out a fire from one of the vehicles involved. Three people were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

