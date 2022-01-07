Head-on crash reported in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers were called to a head-on crash near the intersection of Converse Street and Rugby Road in Longmeadow Friday morning.
According to the Longmeadow Police, at around 9:30 a.m. officers were called to a head-on crash during the snow storm. An officer was able to put out a fire from one of the vehicles involved. Three people were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
