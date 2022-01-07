ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boys Gets Premiere Date: Watch the Season 3 Teaser

By Cydney Contreras
 4 days ago

This just in from Vought News Network: The Boys season three is coming to Amazon Prime in June. On Friday, Jan. 7, Amazon Prime confirmed that three new episodes of The Boys will premiere on the streaming platform Friday, June...

The Boys Season 3 Release Date and First Look!

Prime Video (try it free) today announced the premiere date for The Boys Season 3 and released a first-look video, which you can watch below! The Boys Season 3 will debut with three episodes on Friday, June 3. New episodes will be available each Friday following, leading up to the...
The Boys Season 3 Teaser: Homelander Is About To Snap

Fans have been craving for the next season of The Boys since 2020, the year the second season was released. Audiences have witnessed a giant whale exploding, heads popping, and blood splattering, but what can they expect in the upcoming season? Whatever it is, it’s best not to be near Homelander when that happens. Amazon Prime Video has released the first look video for The Boys Season 3, and things are about to get tense. Additionally, the release date has been revealed during the final episode of Vought News Network’s Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman.
The Boys Season 3 Teaser Promises “Payback” In June

The Boys Season 3 Teaser Promises "Payback" In June. Is there a superhero actor who gets more out of his creepy smile than Antony Starr? As The Boys' Homelander, Starr gets to play a truly demented character who passes himself off as a Superman-like hero. But Homelander's façade is clearly slipping away in the first teaser for The Boys season 3. In Amazon Prime's first look at the new season, Homelander and Starlight take some promotional photos for the Seven. However, Homelander isn't as convincing as he used to be, and even the team's handler is unnerved by his smile.
Superhero drama The Boys: Season 3 gets release date on Amazon

The Boys season 3 kicks off on June 3, Amazon announced Friday through its viral in-universe Vought News Network series. The first three episodes will hit Prime Video that day, with new episodes dropping every Friday until the July 8 season finale, the company said.
