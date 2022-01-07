COVID numbers continue post-holiday climb in Henderson with 209 new cases

HENDERSON, Ky. — The number of new COVID-19 cases in the region continues to rise post-holidays, as the Green River District Health Department reported 1,046 cases and seven deaths Friday.

The GRDHD's report covered three days from Jan. 4-6. In its previous report on Tuesday, the health department reported 1,495 new cases in the district's seven counties, over a span of seven days from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.

The current seven-day average for new cases per day is now 267.6, up from 214.4 Tuesday. On the previous Tuesday (Dec. 28) that figure was 108 new cases per day.

Henderson County accounted for 209 cases in Friday's three-day report, compared to 199 in Tuesday's seven-day report. Daviess County had 484, Ohio 122, Union 85, Webster 53, Hancock 51 and McLean 42. Of the seven deaths in the region, three were residents of Daviess County and two were from Henderson. Union, McLean and Webster counties had one death each.

All seven counties in the district are now at "red" status as areas of high transmission — defined as 25 cases or more per capita by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Daviess has the highest incidence rate in the region at 129.3; Webster has the lowest at 82.8. Henderson County's incidence rate jumped from 48 Tuesday to 93.2 Friday.

"We are seeing an alarming increase in our incidence rates of COVID-19," said Clay Horton, GRDHD Public Health Director. "The best way to protect yourself and those you love is to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"If you are not yet vaccinated, go get vaccinated today. If you are already vaccinated and it is time, get a booster shot. If you must be in indoor public spaces, wear a mask. Most importantly, if you are feeling sick, stay home and don’t infect others."

Just two of the state's 120 counties are currently at a status lower than red.

There have been 45,036 cases reported in the district since the beginning of the pandemic, with 712 deaths. Statewide, there have been 904,916 confirmed cases and 12,319 COVID-related deaths over the course of the pandemic.

Mask policies

Facemasks are required at all Henderson city government buildings for city employees, visitors and customers.

Henderson County Schools has universal masking in effect for all students, faculty and visitors. Schools superintendent Bob Lawson previously said in a letter to parents the school system would announce any changes to its Healthy at School Plan on Jan. 13.

COVID Vaccine Information

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find a vaccine location and sign up for update notifications. Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccines.gov.

Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations. Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.

Demographics

The cases being reported from the Green River District Health Department are being investigated and confirmed locally. These cases are then reported to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

As of Friday, the total reported cases in the Green River district by county, current COVID-19 hospitalizations, the cases ever hospitalized, the number of deaths by county and the percent of residents having received at least one dose of the vaccine are:

Daviess: 21,016 11 610 321 57.40

Hancock: 1,718 0 34 21 63.76

Henderson: 9,225 3 267 138 56.01

McLean: 1,832 0 78 45 53.09

Ohio: 5,400 3 188 91 42.96

Union: 3,060 0 118 48 45.14

Webster: 2,785 0 101 48 50.09

Total: 45,036 17 1,396 712 NA

Additional demographic information

Average Age: 40

Age Range: 5 days to 104 years old

Male: 46.8%

Female: 53.2%

GRDHD COVID-19 Cases by Age Group

<1: 257

1-11: 3,100

12-19: 5,208

20-29: 7,398

30-39: 7.479

40-49: 6,678

50-59: 5,957

60-69: 4,666

70-79: 2,684

80+: 1,609

This article originally appeared on Henderson Gleaner: COVID numbers continue post-holiday climb in Henderson with 209 new cases