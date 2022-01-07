Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

From the dog park to the grocery store, to coffee shop and school yard, everywhere I went today I saw people slipping and sliding on the ice. Now, we are going to add a thin layer of light snow or freezing rain on top of already icy streets, sidewalks and parking lots. It will arrive right around time for the morning commute. Expect light snow, sleet or freezing rain through the early part of the day. It won’t amount to much. The northern valleys will see up to 1″ of snow. Around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, expect a half inch or less. By the afternoon, the wintry mix will transition to all rain as we warm into the mid to upper 30s. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will take effect Tuesday morning for the Spokane area, the Washington Palouse and the Columbia basin.
Effective: 2022-01-11 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Washington Palouse WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TUESDAY INCLUDING FREEZING RAIN .A mix of winter precipitation is expected today for portions of the Columbia Basin, West Plains and Washington Palouse. Precipitation may transition from sleet to freezing rain to rain or snow, however some areas will see several hours of freezing rain or sleet which will impact already cold surfaces and bare roads and sidewalks. Light snow accumulations are expected across far Northeastern WA and North Idaho mainly. In these areas, snow could become moderate to heavy at times Tuesday evening as snow switches to rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations up to two tenths. Ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Rockford, Colfax, Rosalia, Downtown Spokane, Tekoa, Davenport, Cheney, Spokane Valley, La Crosse, Airway Heights, Uniontown, Fairfield, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will become slick and icy. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Effective: 2022-01-11 10:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Plain and Leavenworth. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2022-01-11 12:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Plain and Leavenworth. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2022-01-10 12:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: McKean; Potter; Tioga A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF MCKEAN...POTTER...AND TIOGA COUNTIES HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 803 PM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from near Lawrenceville to Harrison Valley to near Coudersport to Westline and moving east at 40 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Millerton and Harrison Valley around 810 PM EST. Westfield around 815 PM EST. Gaines around 820 PM EST. Denton Hill State Park, Lyman Run State Park and Smethport around 825 PM EST. Keeneyville and Crosby around 830 PM EST. Wellsboro, Galeton and Betula around 835 PM EST. Travelers on US-6 in northern Pennsylvania should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions as the band of heavy snow moves across the highway. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Effective: 2022-01-10 15:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with blowing snow reducing visibilities below one-half mile in spots. * WHERE...Antrim, Otsego, Kalkaska, Crawford and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Effective: 2022-01-11 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Niagara; Orleans WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Niagara and Orleans counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
SPOKANE - Another weather-related ‘headache’ could be in store for residents of north central Washington on Tuesday. After record snowfall in much of north central Washington, meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Spokane are now predicting the most disruptive round of freezing rain since the start of winter.
Effective: 2022-01-11 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Washington Palouse WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TUESDAY INCLUDING FREEZING RAIN .A mix of winter precipitation is expected today for portions of the Columbia Basin, West Plains and Washington Palouse. Precipitation may transition from sleet to freezing rain to rain or snow, however some areas will see several hours of freezing rain or sleet which will impact already cold surfaces and bare roads and sidewalks. Light snow accumulations are expected across far Northeastern WA and North Idaho mainly. In these areas, snow could become moderate to heavy at times Tuesday evening as snow switches to rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations up to two tenths. Ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Rockford, Colfax, Rosalia, Downtown Spokane, Tekoa, Davenport, Cheney, Spokane Valley, La Crosse, Airway Heights, Uniontown, Fairfield, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will become slick and icy. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Effective: 2022-01-10 23:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Somerset; Sussex; Warren A SNOW SQUALL MAY AFFECT PARTS OF MORRIS...HUNTERDON SUSSEX...WARREN AND SOMERSET COUNTIES At 1148 PM EST, a snow squall was located along a line extending from near the Delaware Water Gap to near Greenwood Lake. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Locations that may be impacted include Morristown, Newton, Bridgewater, Dover, Madison, Hopatcong, Florham Park, East Hanover, Lincoln Park, Kinnelon, Hackettstown, Chatham, Boonton, Butler, Wharton, Washington, Rockaway, Blairstown, Morris Plains and Mount Arlington. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 15 and 42. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 5 and 47. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 18 and 54. Visibilities may drop quickly to less than a quarter of a mile in this squall. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are possible.
Effective: 2022-01-11 06:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Niagara; Orleans WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EST THIS MORNING Snow showers will continue this morning with only minor additional accumulations expected.
Effective: 2022-01-11 03:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility in some areas. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Warren County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow will locally reduce visibility.
Effective: 2022-01-11 04:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clallam .Heavy rain in the mountains the next couple of days with snow levels rising to 6500 to 7500 feet. Rainfall totals by the end of Wednesday forecasted to be 5 to 10 inches in the Olympics, 3 to 5 inches in the North Cascades and 2 to 4 inches in the Central and Southern Cascades. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain in the mountains through Wednesday. Rivers flowing off the Olympics could begin flooding today. Rivers off the Northern and Central Cascades flooding could begin Wednesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carbon; Lehigh; Monroe; Northampton A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF MORRIS...SUSSEX...WARREN LEHIGH...CARBON...MONROE AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 1048 PM EST, a snow squall was located along a line extending from near Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to near Port Jervis, New York. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Locations that may be impacted include Newton, Lehighton, Montague, Mount Pocono, Dover, Hopatcong, Lincoln Park, Kinnelon, Northampton, East Stroudsburg, Hackettstown, Tobyhanna, Boonton, Butler, Wharton, Washington, Rockaway, Blairstown, Nazareth and Palmerton. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 62 and 97. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 278 and 314. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 42, and between mile markers 50 and 51. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 43 and 54. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 13. Visibilities may drop quickly to less than a quarter of a mile in this squall. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are possible. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location.
Effective: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carbon; Monroe A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NORTHERN SUSSEX...CARBON AND MONROE COUNTIES At 954 PM EST, a snow squall was located along a line extending from Millrift to near Williamsport. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. You can expect rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Locations impacted include Lehighton, Montague, Mount Pocono, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Jim Thorpe, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Sussex, Branchville, High Point, Werry Lake, Pocono Pines, Lake Harmony, Vernon Valley, Skytop, Tannersville, Long Pond, Kresgeville and Sun Valley. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 77 and 97. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 278 and 309. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12.
Effective: 2022-01-11 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TUESDAY INCLUDING FREEZING RAIN .A mix of winter precipitation is expected today for portions of the Columbia Basin, West Plains and Washington Palouse. Precipitation may transition from sleet to freezing rain to rain or snow, however some areas will see several hours of freezing rain or sleet which will impact already cold surfaces and bare roads and sidewalks. Light snow accumulations are expected across far Northeastern WA and North Idaho mainly. In these areas, snow could become moderate to heavy at times Tuesday evening as snow switches to rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to half an inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Quincy, Mansfield, Waterville, Cashmere, Badger Mountain Road, Wilbur, Wenatchee, Pangborn Airport, Ephrata, Ritzville, Number 1 Canyon, Chelan, Harrington, Othello, Odessa, Number 2 Canyon, Entiat, Moses Lake, and Creston. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will become slick and icy. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Effective: 2022-01-11 03:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashtabula Inland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING Moderate to to heavy snow has ended. Light snow showers continue early this morning, but little or no additional snow accumulation is expected.
Effective: 2022-01-11 04:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clallam .Heavy rain in the mountains the next couple of days with snow levels rising to 6500 to 7500 feet. Rainfall totals by the end of Wednesday forecasted to be 5 to 10 inches in the Olympics, 3 to 5 inches in the North Cascades and 2 to 4 inches in the Central and Southern Cascades. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain in the mountains through Wednesday. Rivers flowing off the Olympics could begin flooding today. Rivers off the Northern and Central Cascades flooding could begin Wednesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-01-11 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TUESDAY INCLUDING FREEZING RAIN .A mix of winter precipitation is expected today for portions of the Columbia Basin, West Plains and Washington Palouse. Precipitation may transition from sleet to freezing rain to rain or snow, however some areas will see several hours of freezing rain or sleet which will impact already cold surfaces and bare roads and sidewalks. Light snow accumulations are expected across far Northeastern WA and North Idaho mainly. In these areas, snow could become moderate to heavy at times Tuesday evening as snow switches to rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to half an inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Quincy, Mansfield, Waterville, Cashmere, Badger Mountain Road, Wilbur, Wenatchee, Pangborn Airport, Ephrata, Ritzville, Number 1 Canyon, Chelan, Harrington, Othello, Odessa, Number 2 Canyon, Entiat, Moses Lake, and Creston. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will become slick and icy. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Effective: 2022-01-11 03:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY BELOW 4000 FEET * WHAT...Freezing rain below 4000 feet. Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Comments / 0