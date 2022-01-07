Woldetensae Wins it at the Buzzer: The Last Time Virginia Played at North Carolina

In their last trip to Chapel Hill in 2020, the Cavaliers took down the Tar Heels in dramatic fashion

As Virginia prepares for a trip to Chapel Hill on Saturday and looks to win its third-straight game, the Cavaliers are also looking to extend another winning streak. UVA has won each of the last seven meetings against UNC dating back to the 2016-2017 season. The seven-game winning streak is the longest Virginia has had in this series since defeating North Carolina eight times in a row from 1911-1916.

UVA has also won two-straight games in Chapel Hill and Tony Bennett has led Virginia to four of its seven all-time wins at the Dean Smith Center.

On February 15th, 2020, the last time the Hoos took on the Heels in Chapel Hill, we saw one of the most dramatic endings in the 191-game history of the series. Of course, that type of edge-of-the-seat ending was par for the course for the 2019-2020 edition of the "Cardiac Cavs."

With just 10 seconds remaining and UVA leading UNC 61-59, Tomas Woldetensae fouled Christian Keeling on a three-pointer. Keeling went to the line and made all three free throws to put North Carolina up 62-61.

Kihei Clark got the in-bounds pass and brought the ball down the length of the court. He drove right on Cole Anthony to the baseline before firing a bounce-pass to the corner to Woldetensae right in front of the UVA bench.

Woldetensae pump-faked and side-stepped to his right to send a Carolina defender flying past him. After fouling Keeling to nearly lose Virginia the game, Woldetensae got some immediate redemption by making one of the most clutch shots in the history of the UVA basketball program, putting the Hoos back on top 64-62 with 0.3 seconds remaining.

The shot was epic from all angles (videos courtesy of the ACC Network, Preston Willet, and Christian Clark).

Tomas Woldetensae beats UNC at the buzzer (; 0:27)

The game-winning shot also gave us some classic photographs (courtesy of Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports), including one which captured a rare moment of Tony Bennett expressing some raw emotion.

Tomas Woldetensae attempts the game-winning three-pointer against North Carolina (2/15/20). Photo courtesy of Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia bench reacts to Woldetensae's game-winning shot against North Carolina (2/15/20). Photo courtesy of Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Virginia celebrates around Tomas Woldetensae after he made the game-winning shot against North Carolina (2/15/20). Photo courtesy of Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Virginia looks to continue its near five-year win-streak over North Carolina on Saturday at 1pm.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Elliott Makes Three Hires to Strength & Conditioning UVA Football Staff

Watch: Tony Elliott Welcomes New Staff Members to UVA Football

2022 Virginia Women's Lacrosse Schedule Revealed

2022 Virginia Men's Lacrosse Schedule Revealed

Braxton Key Signs 10-Day Deal with Sixers

Sweet Revenge: Gardner’s 23 Points Leads Virginia to 75-65 Victory over Clemson in Rematch

Every Record Brennan Armstrong Broke this Season