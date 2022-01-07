ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans WR Brandin Cooks considers 2021 season 'a blessing'

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Move over, Norman Vincent Peale, there is a new optimist in town.

The Houston Texans have had a challenging 2021 season, and the season finale against the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium will be a merciful end to a doomed campaign that has wrought a 4-12 record to date. For the first time since 2005-06, the Texans are stacking consecutive double-digit losing seasons.

Brandin Cooks has been a part of both of them, yet the receiver can’t help but be appreciative of the 2021 season, even amid all of its struggles.

“It’s been a blessing this season in all aspects,” Cooks told reporters on Jan. 6. “Just as a team we didn’t accomplish what we wanted to, but I think we all learned a lot about ourselves. For me personally, I learned just to continue to fight through adversity regardless of what the circumstances are and try to lead the best way that I can. I’m thankful and happy about that.”

The 2021 season has been good to Cooks’ stat sheet as he has hauled in 87 catches for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns. It marks the sixth time in his eight-season career that he has recorded a 1,000-yard season, and the fact Cooks was able to do it with rookie quarterback Davis Mills developing the whole time makes it even more noteworthy.

“Blessed to be able to accomplish that goal but would love to be playing in that postseason,” said Cooks. “I think that’s a lot more important so just got to get back to work when it is time.”

The Texans are on track to have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Only a win over the Titans could jeopardize that placement, but Houston would nonetheless have a top-5 pick regardless of whether they swept the Titans in Week 18. The Texans will have even more resources in 2022 to help Cooks feel even more blessed come the regular season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

