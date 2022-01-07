ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter unloads on report former Texans coach Bill O'Brien has interview with the Jaguars

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Former Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien may be coming back to the AFC South.

According to a report from John Reid of the Florida Times Union, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be interviewing the current Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator for the coaching vacancy next week after the CFP National Championship Game.

Alabama has done a fabulous job rolling up on the competition throughout 2021, and it can be argued O’Brien has had a hand in the offense’s productivity.

No matter how much winning O’Brien does in crimson, as far as the NFL is concerned, he will be remembered for his 54-52 record in deep steel blue.

Here are the best reactions from Twitter to the news O’Brien will be interviewing with the Jaguars.

