ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Odds: 5 best NFL bets for Week 18

By Zach Hood
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last week of the regular season can be a weird space for both fantasy football as well as betting on the NFL. Several teams have their playoff seeding locked up and will not play all or any key players. Nonetheless, we are here with our 5 best NFL bets for...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Ben Roethlisberger Is Going Viral

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to the playoffs – barring a shocking tie between the Chargers and the Raiders on Sunday night. It’s been quite the year for Big Ben and the Steelers, who knocked off the Baltimore Ravens in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Big...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Had A Great Postgame Quote On Ben Roethlisberger

Mike Tomlin is one of the all-time greats when it comes to the podium. So after Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on an overtime drive to keep their playoff hopes alive, Pittsburgh’s head coach didn’t disappoint. “He’s the same when everybody else gets funny, you know what I...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Mac Jones
The Spun

The Ravens “Tribute” For Ben Roethlisberger Went Viral

The Ravens did their version of “Renegade” that the Steelers do to get the crowd pumped up and it was what you’d expect in a rivalry game. M&T Bank Stadium ran highlights of Roethlisberger getting sacked and the Steelers losing while they were getting the ball back.
NFL
ClutchPoints

J.J. Watt’s hilarious reaction to T.J. Watt tying Michael Strahan’s sack record

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt is on the precipice of setting NFL history, needing just one more sack to overtake Michael Strahan for the single-season sacks record. Watt managed to tie the mark set by Strahan on Sunday against the Ravens, only to take a hit to the groin one play later. His brother, fellow NFL star J.J. Watt, was going through all the emotions on Twitter, and shouted out his brother with some hilarious commentary.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Jets#American Football#New England Patriots#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
ESPN

NFL draft order for 2022: First-round picks from 1 to 32, including Jaguars, Lions and Texans in top three

The order for the top 18 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft is set -- after a bit of Week 18 chaos -- with the Jacksonville Jaguars picking No. 1 and the Detroit Lions picking No. 2. Could both teams be thinking pass-rusher with their selections? NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks a pair of defensive ends 1-2 on his Big Board: Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon). The Jags and Lions both won on Sunday to lock in the top two picks, followed by the Houston Texans at No. 3.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Bounced From Playoffs, Ravens Already Looking Ahead To Next Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, a nine-year veteran with the Baltimore Ravens, called the 2021 season a “whirlwind.” On Sunday, the Ravens were officially eliminated from the postseason following a 16-13 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Six weeks–what feels like an eternity–ago, Baltimore was sitting at 8-3, the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They lost the next six games–five of them by a total of eight points. “You couldn’t tell me that the season was going to end up like this and me believe it,” Williams told reporters on Monday. “You couldn’t tell me we...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

What the Steelers Said After Beating Ravens to Reach Playoffs

(opening statement) "That Steelers-Ravens, I can't say enough about the men in that locker room. Their collective will was on display. It was on display throughout a hostile environment today. Obviously, dire circumstances and so forth. A lot of competition in the stadium. Distractions, potentially on the outside. They were able to process all of that and make the necessary plays to secure a victory. I'm just appreciative of it, particularly some of those young ones. Najee [Harris] sustained an elbow injury and was able to get himself back into the game and make significant plays for us. Pat [Freiermuth] had an opportunity to get a first down. He came up a little short in terms of lacking a little awareness there, and we had to punt the ball. He came back and made a significant play. Ray-Ray [McCloud] had an opportunity to secure field position for us in overtime. He didn't. He came back and made a play. The growth and development of these young guys throughout this journey and the negativity that's usually associated with growth and development did not take away from their efforts. They smiled in the face of it, and I'm just appreciative of that. And, obviously, I'm appreciative of our quarterback—QB 1 [Ben Roethlisberger]. He's been smiling in the face of adversity for 18 years. So, even though it's not surprising, it's still appreciated. The turnovers were significant. Whenever we come in here, we better win the turnover battle. We're not getting out of this stadium unless we do. I'm just thankful for their efforts, and I'll stop talking."
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
119K+
Followers
74K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy