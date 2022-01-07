ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating homicide after body found ‘burned beyond recognition’ in west Birmingham

By Phil Pinarski
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that was reported on the west side of town Friday morning.

According to BPD, the investigation began at the intersection of Slayden Avenue and Birmingport Road just after 11 a.m.

A preliminary investigation suggests someone in the area called police after observing what looked like a burned body off the roadway. Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Slayden Avenue and discovered the body “burned beyond recognition.”

The case has been ruled a homicide and an investigation is underway. No suspects are in custody at this time.

If you have any information on the incident, contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

