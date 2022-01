The Center for Audit Quality and the American Accounting Association are making changes to their Access to Audit Personnel research partnership program. The CAQ and AAA’s AAP joint research program dates back to 2012 and aims to enlist audit firm personnel to participate in behavioral research projects conducted by the academic community. As part of the changes, the CAQ will now be transitioning administration of the AAP to the AAA and continuing to support the program, while the Auditing Section will continue to be involved in the appointment of experienced academics to serve on the review committee. The changes are supposed to help each organization simultaneously pursue research initiatives affecting its members while recognizing the important role played by academic research in the audit profession.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO